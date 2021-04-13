1986 Toyota AE86 Has Matching K20C1 Turbo Power for 2021 Civic Type R Drag Race

We have seen all sorts of exciting encounters via Hoonigan’s “This vs That” series on YouTube, and just because this time we’re dealing with an oldie and a stock 2021 model, it doesn’t mean things won’t get feisty. After all, the vintage model is a 1986 Toyota AE86 that doesn’t feature your average Honda swap when it goes head-to-head with a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition for some drag racing fun.
The FK8 iteration of the Civic Type R (part of the tenth-generation series) clearly builds on the company’s heritage of developing great hot hatchbacks that are fun to drive, affordable enough to keep the bank from stamping it with the foreclosure notice, and ready to give hell to just about anyone brave enough to challenge it.
This time around, we see a 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition with Ryan Eversley behind the wheel for the latest installment in the fan-favorite series that pits two vastly different vehicles against each other. The recipe includes this stock 21st-century hot hatchback and a vintage competitor in the form of a 1986 Toyota AE86.
It’s that small front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car that was labeled as a hoot to drive back in the day and enjoyed a cult following that triggered the creation of the Toyota 86 series. Only that, to even the odds, it’s Dai Yoshihara’s AE86 that arrived on the battlefield.
The Time Attack and Drift champion's pet project goes beyond the call of duty with a Honda K20C1 turbocharged swap and an S2000 six-speed manual transmission. Fans of the Japanese world already know it’s the same engine as the one featured under the 2021 Civic Type R hood, so the two cars are “supposedly” matched with 306 horsepower each.
As always, the episode kicks off after a quick presentation with a lot of talking from the 1:38 mark. First up is Dai’s ride, and he even shares a view of the yellow-colored engine from the 3:14 mark. Then, it’s time to see the yellow-painted Civic Type R (5:53 mark) expose its red-tinted K20C1 mill from the 8:43 minute.
You’d think the action finally kicks in from the 9:02 mark, but there’s also the predictions chapter to account for. Finally, from the 11:27 mark, we get to see just a couple of runs out of a total of three because both drags end with the same result. Care to guess who won before enjoying the video embedded below?
