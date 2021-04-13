1986 Toyota AE86 Has Matching K20C1 Turbo Power for 2021 Civic Type R Drag Race

We have seen all sorts of exciting encounters via Hoonigan’s “This vs That” series on YouTube, and just because this time we’re dealing with an oldie and a stock 2021 model, it doesn’t mean things won’t get feisty. After all, the vintage model is a 1986 Toyota AE86 that doesn’t feature your average Honda swap when it goes head-to-head with a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition for some drag racing fun.

41 photos