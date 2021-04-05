2021 Ram TRX Drag Races Supercharged Volkswagen Buggy, Things Get Squirrelly

AWD

The "This versus that" mini-series developed by the guys at Hoonigan is back with a new episode, and this time they're dealing with two machines that would probably feel more at home on the off-road. They're still at the Santa Margarita Ranch, and guessing the outcome of this challenge might be a bit tricky.On one hand, we're looking at a 1969 "Megalodon" Desert Buggy, or how Brian Scotto describes it- a Volkswagen that does wheelies. Next to it there's a brand new, 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which is referred to as "a truck that honestly makes no sense". Reportedly, the TRX is only one day old, and it's already being used to its full potential.The TRX is rolling on 37-inch tires, which aren't ideal for drag racing, but then again the Buggy falls under the same category, although it comes with 33-inch tires. If you're like me, you've probably learned the stats for the TRX already, and you can tell that it's got 702 horsepower out of a supercharged V8, it's got, a 10-speed automatic, and it weighs around 6,400 lbs (2,902 kg).The Buggy, on the other hand, is now a Volkswagen just by name, and it comes with a supercharged LS3 engine that is capable of 582 horsepower, available at the rear wheels via a 5-speed sequential gearbox. And considering that it only weighs 3,200 lbs (1,451 kg), it's bound to give the TRX a hard time, if it can get traction going off the line.Before setting off, we get to hear some predictions, and opinions seem to be split between the two contenders, especially given the Buggy's tendency to wheelie off the line. They decide on the same system as always, a 500 feet (152.4 meters) race, with the winner being decided as the best out of 3 runs. Right off the bat, you can see that the Buggy is struggling to use all that power, while things seem nice and smooth for the Ram.It's almost a photo finish for the first run, but the Ram TRX gets the win, and they proceed with the second run. This time, the Buggy seems to have had a better start, as it jumps in the lead from the very first moment. While it's struggling to keep driving in a straight line, the roles have changed for this run, and Blake Wilkey takes the win in the "Megalodon".For the third run, the TRX simply rockets off the line and crosses the finish line in 1st place. Still, they decide to have one more go at it, this time opting for a rolling start, to even things out for a bit. As predicted, with the AWD advantage gone, the TRX is instantly left behind, and the episode comes to an end with the Buggy doing donuts around one of the crew members.