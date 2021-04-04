Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Gets Track Tested, Feels More Fun Than a Mustang Mach-E

If you've learned how to drive a stick shift ever since you were in driving school, you will probably remember your instructor telling you to listen to and feel the way your engine is revving. You won't always be watching your rev gauge when shifting, because you can tell how many RPMs you're doing just by listening.
After several years of driving cars with internal combustion engines, you get to know and get familiar with all the sounds those engines make. But when you're sat in an electric-powered vehicle, it may become slightly weird. On one hand, you might be happier with the fact that there's less noise protruding inside the cabin, and fewer vibrations, but on the other hand you might find yourself doing 100 mph (160 km/h) without even realizing it.
This might not be that big of a concern with cheaper EVs on the market, but with the upcoming armada of electric hypercars, you should be keeping an eye on your speedometer at all times. And this is something I've been reminded of by watching this video that TheTopher just recently uploaded. After taking the Ford Mustang Mach-E out on the track to race against the two Teslas, he's giving us an insight into how the Model Y feels when being driven harder than you would on public roads.
And as you're watching the video, it all seems pretty calm and relaxed, at least until you notice that he's going up to about 105 mph (169 km/h), on what seems to be a relatively small track. The car he's driving is the Dual Motor, Long Range version, which puts out 384 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. This is not exactly an ideal track car, as it weighs 4,416 lbs (2,003 kg), but it was still interesting to see what it can do under the circumstances.
Comparing it to the Mustang Mach-E, which it had already beaten in a straight line acceleration test, the reviewer does note that there's more wind noise inside the cabin as opposed to the Ford. More on the fun side of things, he also adds that the stability control seems to be less invasive. He further adds that "I love the steering feel, it's super sharp, super direct and of course the power is fantastic".
Twenty years ago, if you would have asked anyone how an electric vehicle would be like to drive, I get the feeling that most people would have labeled the idea as dull. While the Standard Range may have the upper hand when it comes to weight figures, the Dual Motor provides better traction and acceleration out of the corners. Also, there seems to be a little bit of understeer when you're on the throttle while going through turns.
While the whole drive seems very smooth, and yet exciting at the same time, I can't help but wonder if getting accustomed to the wind noise is going to feel strange for us. Up until now, you'd hear that mixed with engine noises, but now things are changing. Going out of the car, the reviewer notes that: "The Mach-E is probably the most fun on street, but the Teslas take the cake on track at least, they're super responsive and super direct!"
This might not be that big of a concern with cheaper EVs on the market, but with the upcoming armada of electric hypercars, you should be keeping an eye on your speedometer at all times. And this is something I've been reminded of by watching this video that TheTopher just recently uploaded. After taking the Ford Mustang Mach-E out on the track to race against the two Teslas, he's giving us an insight into how the Model Y feels when being driven harder than you would on public roads.
And as you're watching the video, it all seems pretty calm and relaxed, at least until you notice that he's going up to about 105 mph (169 km/h), on what seems to be a relatively small track. The car he's driving is the Dual Motor, Long Range version, which puts out 384 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. This is not exactly an ideal track car, as it weighs 4,416 lbs (2,003 kg), but it was still interesting to see what it can do under the circumstances.
Comparing it to the Mustang Mach-E, which it had already beaten in a straight line acceleration test, the reviewer does note that there's more wind noise inside the cabin as opposed to the Ford. More on the fun side of things, he also adds that the stability control seems to be less invasive. He further adds that "I love the steering feel, it's super sharp, super direct and of course the power is fantastic".
Twenty years ago, if you would have asked anyone how an electric vehicle would be like to drive, I get the feeling that most people would have labeled the idea as dull. While the Standard Range may have the upper hand when it comes to weight figures, the Dual Motor provides better traction and acceleration out of the corners. Also, there seems to be a little bit of understeer when you're on the throttle while going through turns.
While the whole drive seems very smooth, and yet exciting at the same time, I can't help but wonder if getting accustomed to the wind noise is going to feel strange for us. Up until now, you'd hear that mixed with engine noises, but now things are changing. Going out of the car, the reviewer notes that: "The Mach-E is probably the most fun on street, but the Teslas take the cake on track at least, they're super responsive and super direct!"