autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

Tesla Model Y on Autopilot Plows Into Stationary Police Car

18 Mar 2021, 5:11 UTC ·
Home > News > U-turn
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched another investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot suite, after a Model Y slammed into a stationary police car in Lansing, Michigan.
3 photos
Tesla Model Y crashed into stationary police cruiser, while on AutopilotTesla Model Y crashed into stationary police cruiser, while on Autopilot
According to the police, officers were responding to a call of an accident involving a deer and had pulled to the side of the road, partially blocking the right lane, with the emergency lights on. A Tesla Model Y slammed into the Dodge Charger. Photos of both vehicles were posted on social media, and based on the damage, it looks like the Model Y came at a high speed.

The driver of the Tesla, a 22-year-old man, told the police after the crash that he had the car on Autopilot. The good news is that no one was injured in the crash. The bad news for the Tesla driver is that he was cited for failure to move over and driving on a suspended license.

In a statement to CNBC, the NHTSA says an investigation into the crash has been launched. It’s the second in as many weeks, after another Tesla slammed into the side of a semi in Detroit last week. That one too was believed to have been traveling on Autopilot at the time of the collision.

“Consistent with NHTSA’s vigilant oversight and robust authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, we have launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash,” NHTSA says in the statement.

Despite the name suggesting otherwise, Autopilot doesn’t mean that Teslas can drive themselves. In fact, the company states clearly on its website that drivers must keep their eyes on the road and the hands on the wheel at all times. Still, CEO Elon Musk insists that there’s nothing misleading about the Autopilot name, even though it’s clear that dozens of drivers take it to mean what it sounds like: an automatic pilot for your car, while you do anything else but drive.

Tesla autopilot tesla model y NHTSA safety accident Michigan
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day