Genius Envisions Apple Maps Feature That Everyone Should Copy

In the last 12 months or so, Apple has been working really hard on making Apple Maps a more powerful alternative to Google Maps, in some cases even copying the ideas that its long-term tech rival has implemented into its navigation app.
But at the same time, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also tried to further improve its service with its own innovations, some of which are rolling out as we speak.
But Behance designer Leonardo Weinreich has come up with an idea that could substantially improve Apple Maps, while at the same time provide users with a live-saving capability. Literally, that is, as the envisioned feature is an emergency alert system that would send notifications to an iPhone and then display the affected area on the map.
Emergency alerts are already available in some parts of the world, and they typically rely on data sent through the carrier to determine whether a specific device is in an affected region or not.
Apple could easily collaborate with governments out there and other organizations to expand this emergency alert system to Apple Maps, thus being able to provide notifications in a more effective manner. They can be anything from wildfires and heavy rain to earthquakes, biological hazards, tsunamis, and other emergencies.
The way the whole thing works is as straightforward as it could be. When an emergency is detected, Apple Maps sends a notification to the iPhone, which when tapped, launches the app and highlights the affected area, thus helping the user determine how close to the emergency they are.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is just a concept, but at the first glance, it’s something not only Apple Maps should have, but all the other map apps too, including here Google Maps.
Time will tell if tech giants find this interesting, but don’t be too surprised if a similar feature makes its way to Google Maps and Apple Maps at some point in the future.
But Behance designer Leonardo Weinreich has come up with an idea that could substantially improve Apple Maps, while at the same time provide users with a live-saving capability. Literally, that is, as the envisioned feature is an emergency alert system that would send notifications to an iPhone and then display the affected area on the map.
Emergency alerts are already available in some parts of the world, and they typically rely on data sent through the carrier to determine whether a specific device is in an affected region or not.
Apple could easily collaborate with governments out there and other organizations to expand this emergency alert system to Apple Maps, thus being able to provide notifications in a more effective manner. They can be anything from wildfires and heavy rain to earthquakes, biological hazards, tsunamis, and other emergencies.
The way the whole thing works is as straightforward as it could be. When an emergency is detected, Apple Maps sends a notification to the iPhone, which when tapped, launches the app and highlights the affected area, thus helping the user determine how close to the emergency they are.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is just a concept, but at the first glance, it’s something not only Apple Maps should have, but all the other map apps too, including here Google Maps.
Time will tell if tech giants find this interesting, but don’t be too surprised if a similar feature makes its way to Google Maps and Apple Maps at some point in the future.