Move Over, Google Maps: Unity and HERE Completely Transform Navigation Apps

Navigation apps have become a must-have for the modern driver, with the last decade turning them from a rather expensive solution that was only available from the dealership into a zero-cost solution that you can carry in your pocket.
The adoption of Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and other similar navigation apps compatible with Android and iPhone has skyrocketed lately, and unsurprisingly, companies building navigation software have accelerated investments in new innovations in order to keep up with these new trends.
HERE, for example, has already launched several revolutionary ideas that are available for automakers worldwide, and earlier this month, it announced a new partnership supposed to completely change the experience with car navigation as we know it.
With a partnership with Unity, the company behind the cross-platform game engine that powers so many super-popular titles out there, HERE promises new-generation embedded HMIs with real-time 3D (RT3D) rendering capabilities.
A proof of concept published on YouTube and also embedded below shows just how the navigation experience would be transformed thanks to the partnership, envisioning the way 3D rendering could help make everything more straightforward, but at the same time, less intrusive.
“Created on Unity’s platform and featuring HERE 3D city data, it showcases a futuristic, wide-screen navigation experience of a 3D map of San Francisco and demonstrates what can be achieved with the addition of game-changing HMI workflow design improvements. To date, HERE has mapped in 3D more than 70 major cities in the US, Europe and Asia with plans to eventually offer global 3D map coverage,” a press release published by HERE explains.
The new partnership is supposed to also expand in the world of autonomous driving, but HERE says it should also help with further simulations and city planning once it’s ready. The collaboration is still in its early days, but more information about the new RT3D-based navigation system should surface rather sooner than later.
