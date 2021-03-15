Roadlite 9 LTD Carbon Bike Is a Smooth Operator Available Only in Europe

4 Apple Designs a Navigation System That Makes Google Maps Look So Yesterday

3 Apple Expands Its Google Maps Offensive to More Regions

2 Google Maps Is Getting a New Feature to Fix One of Its Biggest Problems

1 Google Maps Gets a New Social Feature, and Everything Makes Sense Now

More on this:

Google Maps Dark Mode Bug Plaguing Google Pixel Phones with No Fix in Sight

You’d normally expect a Google app to run flawlessly on a Google phone, but this certainly doesn’t seem to be the case with Google Maps and Pixel smartphones. 1 photo



This happens mostly before beginning the navigation, and while everything is working properly after that, the screen flash that happens for a fraction of a second obviously isn’t necessarily the type of experience you’d normally expect from the world’s number one navigation app.



Users in this



Interestingly, someone says that a similar Google Maps glitch is also occurring on other Android phone models, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, but at this point, we can’t confirm this, and the problem still seems to be more widespread on the Google Pixel series.



No workaround is known to exist and even worse is that Google itself has so far remained completely tight-lipped on what exactly happens and when we could finally get a fix. The latest beta build of Google Maps also doesn’t seem to make any difference and bring things back to normal.



Someone suggests that simply setting Google Maps to follow the system theme eliminates the screen flashes, though this doesn’t seem to be working for everybody.



Google Maps has recently been updated with a Several users have noticed that when Google Maps is using the dark mode, it flashes the light theme for less than a second before eventually returning to the dark mode once again.This happens mostly before beginning the navigation, and while everything is working properly after that, the screen flash that happens for a fraction of a second obviously isn’t necessarily the type of experience you’d normally expect from the world’s number one navigation app.Users in this reddit thread have confirmed the whole thing happens on various Pixel models, including the 3a, the 3a XL, the 4a, and the 4 XL. The Pixel 5 also seems to be affected, according to several users.Interestingly, someone says that a similar Google Maps glitch is also occurring on other Android phone models, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, but at this point, we can’t confirm this, and the problem still seems to be more widespread on the Google Pixel series.No workaround is known to exist and even worse is that Google itself has so far remained completely tight-lipped on what exactly happens and when we could finally get a fix. The latest beta build of Google Maps also doesn’t seem to make any difference and bring things back to normal.Someone suggests that simply setting Google Maps to follow the system theme eliminates the screen flashes, though this doesn’t seem to be working for everybody.Google Maps has recently been updated with a full dark mode on Android devices that switches the entire UI to this new visual style, including the map itself. You can find the full instructions on how to activate the dark mode on Android in our step-by-step guide. There’s no ETA as to when this feature could land on iPhones.