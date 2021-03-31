Apple Maps Now Displays Critical Information for Travelers

Both Google and Apple have been working hard to update their navigation apps with helpful information related to the global health crisis that’s been keeping up inside since 2020. Now the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced a partnership with Airports Council International (ACI) for a similar new feature.
Using data from the Health Measures Portal, Apple Maps now displays guidelines for travelers, including any special requirements, such as quarantine regulations and potential restrictions that might apply for certain parts of the airports.
The warnings show up right on the page of each airport in Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
“Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, explained in an announcement.
"Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel,” he added.
Travelers who want to get more information for each airport can head over to the Check & Fly mobile app and the passenger portal.
In the meantime, Apple also provides Apple Maps users with access to vaccination locations, with directions offered within the app. The whole thing works as straightforward as you’d expect it to, as the app allows you to search for a nearby vaccination location and then get directions to quickly navigate to it using one of the supported methods in Apple Maps.
Needless to say, if you want to get access to all these new features, make sure your iPhone and apps are up to date.
