One More Google Maps Feature Heading to Apple Maps, and Thank Heavens for This

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. While Apple has often been accused of copying others, the latest Apple Maps update announced by the company only a few hours ago is something humanity really needed.
These may seem to be pretty big words, but they really aren’t, as Apple has updated Apple Maps with vaccination sites in the United States. That should make it easier and more convenient for anyone to find a nearby location where they can book an appointment and finally get protected against the invisible enemy that doesn’t want to go away.
Apple Maps now displays vaccine providers across the United States based on information received from VaccineFinder, a service offered by Boston’s Children Hospital.
As said, the feature is only available in the United States, covering some 20,000 locations at first, but Apple says it’s working around the clock to expand it to more regions.
Each listing comes with additional information, such as operating hours, address, phone number, and official website, where users should normally find details about how to book an appointment.
Siri integration is also available, so the assistant can help users find a specific location easier.
“In addition to helping users find nearby testing sites and vaccination locations, Siri can quickly identify outdoor dining options or provide a list of nearby restaurants offering takeout. Siri Audio Briefs help users receive the latest news and information about the pandemic through short podcasts from trusted news providers, and Siri can also provide guidance and resources from the CDC,” Apple explains.
Of course, the idea of displaying vaccination locations on the map isn’t new, as Google Maps has also received the same feature earlier this year.
Since early 2020, both Apple Maps and Google Maps have been updated with several new features to help us deal with these challenging times, including locations where to get tested and the busyness level of a specific place.
