Google Maps Replaced with Apple Maps by What3Words for iPhone

What3Words is an application whose adoption is continuously increasing, and it’s easy to see why. The service splits the entire planet into three-meter squares, and each square has its own address created using a three-word combination, thus providing users with incredible accuracy.
In other words, using What3Words you can point someone to a specific exact location, all without worrying about GPS errors or anything like that.
And the updates the service has received lately, along with improvements for mobile apps and partnerships with other companies are all making What3Words a product whose adoption keeps growing and growing. And this week, the team working on What3Words announced another important change for iPhone users.
What3Words is giving up on Google Maps and will start using Apple Maps as the default navigation app on iPhones, all thanks to the updates the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has released lately.
In other words, Apple Maps has evolved so much it can finally be considered a worthy Google Maps alternative, and What3Words is ready to go all-in on it. However, users are still able to replace Apple Maps with Google Maps from the settings screen.
How the whole thing works is really easy. Using What3Words, someone can get the address to a specific three-meter square and then choose to navigate to that spot using Apple Maps.
“The latest version of what3words will enable iOS users to use Apple Maps when in the app. Apple Maps has gone through a significant redesign over the past year, with better road coverage and detailed land cover introduced, alongside more three-dimensional buildings and mapped green areas. By adding Apple Maps to what3words, users can now benefit from the enhanced Apple Maps, and allow them to also retain certain accessibility preferences, such as Voice over support which can’t be used with other mapping providers,” the parent company was quoted as saying.
The change should be part of the latest What3Words version for iOS published in the App Store.
