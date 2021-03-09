Another Top Parking App Now Available on CarPlay

Arctic Owl Concept Is a Spaceship on Water, Explorer With Superyacht Amenities

Apple's iOS 14 brought some pretty big improvements for the CarPlay experience, including support for wallpapers, but one important change concerns the apps that can now run in the car. 1 photo EV tools and parking, thus paving the way for more tools to be available in the car when an iPhone is connected to the head unit.



Since the last fall, when this change came into effect, several important apps announced support for



This time, it’s Wilson Parking, a very popular application that Australians can use to find and book a parking spot right from their mobile phones.



The latest version of the app introduces CarPlay support, which means you no longer need to reach for your phone when you’re driving and planning to book a parking place.



The CarPlay version of Wilson Parking displays up to 12 nearby car parking lots, along with essential information like the name of the parking, the rate, and the location. Drivers are allowed to choose any of the options displayed on the screen and then get navigation directions to the selected parking spot using Apple Maps.



Wilson Parking also brings the “Book Again” feature on CarPlay, giving drivers the option to book the same spot they previously used for parking. In other words, it’s a history of your previous payments, so you can go to the same parking spot without the need for searching again. Needless to say, the navigation is still provided by Apple Maps, which comes pre-loaded on all iPhones.



Wilson Parking allows users to log in with personal and business accounts. They can also switch between them right from the CarPlay interface, thus being able to book parking according to their needs.



