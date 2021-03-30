Apple Maps, the New Waze: Speed Camera Alerts Launch for More Users

Apple is working around the clock on making Apple Maps a more powerful alternative to Google Maps, but in the last few months, it looked like the Cupertino-based tech giant embraced a different approach that positioned its navigation app as a competitor to Waze.
Also owned by Google, Waze relies on its community of users to provide everybody using the app with traffic alerts for accidents, speed traps, and other hazards.
And as it turns out, Apple likes this approach so much that it wants to bring it to Apple Maps as well, obviously with its own twist.
Not a long time ago, it was discovered that iOS 14.5, currently in beta and expected to launch in April, came with incident reporting, thus allowing users to warn others when coming across things like accidents and speed traps.
And this week, Apple has made another step into turning Apple Maps into a better alternative to Waze: it quietly expanded the availability of speed camera alerts to plenty of new regions across the world.
Previously available only in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, this feature is now live in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and Taiwan, according to a report, with users currently reporting a mixed behavior.
While some say they only see the location of the speed cameras on the map, others explain they’re actually getting Waze-style alerts if Apple Maps is configured to show navigation instructions to a specific destination.
Up to this point, Apple is yet to say anything about the expansion of the camera alert feature, but on the other hand, it’s something that just makes sense for the future of Apple Maps. The debut of iOS 14.5 will be a major milestone for the app, especially as the feedback on Waze hasn’t been exactly the most positive in the last few months in the Apple ecosystem.
And as it turns out, Apple likes this approach so much that it wants to bring it to Apple Maps as well, obviously with its own twist.
Not a long time ago, it was discovered that iOS 14.5, currently in beta and expected to launch in April, came with incident reporting, thus allowing users to warn others when coming across things like accidents and speed traps.
And this week, Apple has made another step into turning Apple Maps into a better alternative to Waze: it quietly expanded the availability of speed camera alerts to plenty of new regions across the world.
Previously available only in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, this feature is now live in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and Taiwan, according to a report, with users currently reporting a mixed behavior.
While some say they only see the location of the speed cameras on the map, others explain they’re actually getting Waze-style alerts if Apple Maps is configured to show navigation instructions to a specific destination.
Up to this point, Apple is yet to say anything about the expansion of the camera alert feature, but on the other hand, it’s something that just makes sense for the future of Apple Maps. The debut of iOS 14.5 will be a major milestone for the app, especially as the feedback on Waze hasn’t been exactly the most positive in the last few months in the Apple ecosystem.