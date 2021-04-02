Tesla Autopilot vs. Cadillac Super Cruise Comparison Picks Controversial Winner

More on this:

1 Tesla Autopilot on the Streets of Vietnam Is Pure Informational Overload

2 Teens Back Tesla Into Police Cruiser, Try to Blame It on Autopilot

3 Tesla Model Y on Autopilot Plows Into Stationary Police Car

4 Tesla Pulls FSD Inattentive Drivers From Program After In-Car Camera Monitoring

5 Tesla Autopilot, NHTSA Criticized by the National Transportation Safety Board