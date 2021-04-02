Hemi Orange 1972 Dodge Charger Rallye Rocks 440 V8 and Quite an Attitude

Dodge introduced the third-generation Charger back in 1971, and while it resembled its predecessor somewhat, the two are ultimately easy to tell apart. The newer models had a split grille instead of a flat one, and their bodies were a little more rounded, for better or worse.
Most people probably still prefer the second-generation Chargers, especially after the pop-culture success of cars like General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard—that was a late second generation 1969 model.
In 1972 came the "Rallye" model, introduced as an option to replace the R/T specification. It came with simulated door-louver graphics, domed hood, front air dam, blacked-out grille, tinted mirrors, dual exhausts, and in this case, 440 Magnum badges for the 4-barrel 440 ci (7.2L) V8 unit. While that might sound good, it’s unfortunate that we’re dealing with a downrated version of that engine, producing 280 hp (284 PS) instead of the 350 hp (355 PS) from previous models.
This car, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, also comes with a Hemi Orange exterior, chrome side mirrors, power steering, power breaks, and custom 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) wheels.
Inside, black vinyl bucket seats go with the woodgrain trim, three-spoke steering wheel, plus convenience features such as air conditioning and an AM/FM radio. This is a pretty well-equipped ride, and we’d be surprised if it doesn’t end up fetching a large chunk of change.
As for performance, those 280 horses were available back when the car was new, so don’t go expecting this to be particularly fast by today's standards. Of course, things can always be done to solve these types of problems. We should also mention that the 440 ci V8 engine is mated to a TorqueFlite three-speed automatic gearbox.
Another reason why this car is very special is the fact that third-gen models were the last Chargers to have breathed air in the muscle car era, before it all came crumbling down.
