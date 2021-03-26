FP33 Cruiser Lets You Own a Piece of the Luxurious Boating Life for About $300K

1 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Off the Road Since 1982 Flaunts Original Muscle

More on this:

Unrestored 1971 Dogde HEMI Challenger R/T Had One Owner for 22 Years

If you happen to be one of those people who hate seeing a classic American muscle car being spoiled by all sorts of modifications and customizations, then you’ll love how this 1971 Dogde HEMI Challenger R/T looks like today. 16 photos



The drivetrain we mentioned is the car's native one, and should still be good for close to the 425 horsepower it was rated at. They are all going in controlled bursts to the 15 inch Rallye wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas.



The powerplant, gifted with all the hardware it had on when it left the factory floor (things like dual 4-barrel carburetors, black valve covers, or the oval air cleaner) is rocking the matching numbers four-speed manual transmission for the ultimate kicks, but also the correct Dana 60 rear end.



This particular



The car is listed for sale as part of the



As a side note, there is no mention of the mileage of this car. What you’re seeing is a Challenger from the very first generation, built back then as the performance-oriented R/T, and packing one of the star engines of the period, the 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI V8. The vehicle survived all the way to our time in pretty much the same condition it was in all those years ago, thanks to the fact none of its owners went down the customization route.The drivetrain we mentioned is the car's native one, and should still be good for close to the 425 horsepower it was rated at. They are all going in controlled bursts to the 15 inch Rallye wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas.The powerplant, gifted with all the hardware it had on when it left the factory floor (things like dual 4-barrel carburetors, black valve covers, or the oval air cleaner) is rocking the matching numbers four-speed manual transmission for the ultimate kicks, but also the correct Dana 60 rear end.This particular example is one of just 71 in this configuration made in 1971. It comes in Bright Blue Metallic (the original color) with black longitudinal striping, and an interior in black with bucket seats and a center console.The car is listed for sale as part of the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in May, and were told it managed to survive in this condition thanks in part to it being in the possession of a single owner for the past 22 years. No mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch, but we are told it is going complete with the original fender tags and the original broadcast sheet.As a side note, there is no mention of the mileage of this car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.