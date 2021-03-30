5 1969 Dodge Charger Collection Is an Expensive Childhood Dream That Can Come True

1970 Dodge Charger 500 Garage Find Spent Its Time Buried Under Boxes

The limited-edition Dodge Charger 500 was built originally using a 1968 Charger R/T as a blueprint, featuring a 426 HEMI V8 unit. That was also used on production-ready cars, together with Dodge’s 440 Magnum engine. 12 photos



It’s easy to understand why such cars are so desirable today, whether you’re looking to buy one that’s already refurbished or restomodded, or just a rolling chassis where you’re willing to put in the work to then flip it for profit.



This latest find comes from



We also have the original MSRP label, which lists the following features as being standard on the car: bucket seats, vinyl trim, electric clock, rear bumper guards, and a rally-style instrument panel. Meanwhile, options include the Light Group (ashtray, glove box, map and trunk lights, hood-mounted turn signals, time-delay ignition light and a "head lamp on" reminder), and the Basic Radio Group (Music Master radio, power steering and brakes, 3-speed wipers and a left remote-control mirror). Additionally, it's got a black vinyl roof, rear seat speaker, and a tinted windshield.



As for performance, we’re sorry to see that it only has a 318 ci (5.2.-liter) two-barrel V8 engine. The ad doesn’t say whether this Dodge starts or not.



From what we can tell, you’re Charger 500 models were designed to be more aerodynamic than your regular Chargers . They featured a different grille and a different rear window (flush with the rest of the roof) to reduce overall drag. Otherwise, this spec mirrored the R/T version in terms of standard equipment.It’s easy to understand why such cars are so desirable today, whether you’re looking to buy one that’s already refurbished or restomodded, or just a rolling chassis where you’re willing to put in the work to then flip it for profit.This latest find comes from Craigslist , and according to the seller, it is a “one owner car”, though unfortunately not a “matching number” one. There’s also another catch, so to speak. For the 1970 model year, the Charger 500 nameplate was no longer exclusively a special edition but rather a trim package.We also have the original MSRP label, which lists the following features as being standard on the car: bucket seats, vinyl trim, electric clock, rear bumper guards, and a rally-style instrument panel. Meanwhile, options include the Light Group (ashtray, glove box, map and trunk lights, hood-mounted turn signals, time-delay ignition light and a "head lamp on" reminder), and the Basic Radio Group (Music Master radio, power steering and brakes, 3-speed wipers and a left remote-control mirror). Additionally, it's got a black vinyl roof, rear seat speaker, and a tinted windshield.As for performance, we’re sorry to see that it only has a 318 ci (5.2.-liter) two-barrel V8 engine. The ad doesn’t say whether this Dodge starts or not.From what we can tell, you’re not getting a lot with this car right off the bat. There’s rust, the engine probably needs replacing, and the interior should be refurbished. However, if you’ve got the cash (the asking price is $22,000) and you’d like a new project car, the results could be spectacular.

