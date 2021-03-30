1971 Dodge Charger Meets 1970 Chevy Chevelle in Classic Muscle Car Drag Race

More on this:

1 Super Rare 1970 Chevy Nova Yenko Deuce Hits the Drag Strip, Runs Fast

2 1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO Is Covered in Mold, Gets First Wash in 20 Years

3 This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Spent 30 Years on a Trailer, Gets Second Chance

4 Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Bare Bones" Shows Stripped Body in Sharp Rendering

5 1979 GMC Caballero Is an El Camino on Big-Block Steroids