1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO Is Covered in Mold, Gets First Wash in 20 Years

Pretty much any old Pontiac Trans Am is worth saving. And while this one isn't in particularly good condition, the fact that it's a 455 HO makes it special. It's the kind of muscle car you just want to save for your kids.
While this new video from AMMO NYC is all about difficult car detailing, the actual story is the human side of things. The new owner's son spotted a cool Trans Am, but they didn't want to buy another project. A few months later, he was contacted by an old buddy who it turns out owned the sighted Pontiac and needed to get rid of the very car in question.
The idea here is to preserve the car and get it where it's safe to work on with the next generation of car enthusiasts, namely his eldest son. It's a reminder that we're not here forever and we should make memories with our loved ones. The Trans Am had been sitting outside for at least 15 years, and while rust was obviously a problem, the mold was what made it unsafe.
The dirt is really caked into the paint, so the New York detailing shop has to use a brush to remove it. Obviously, that's not ideal for the paint, but the point is to get the Trans Am looking cool first. And it's for this reason that Larry the YouTube detailer goes the extra mile, as he covers up the rust with paint and has the old wheels powder coated.
The owner says there were only about 850 units made of this car in 1975 because Pontiac didn't offer 455 HO right until almost the end of the model year. It had decent power, but that old block is looking twice as rusty as the rest of the car, even though it still runs.
