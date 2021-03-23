Sofia Vergara Hilariously Tries Hands-Free Driving With Cadillac’s Super Cruise

Starlink Satellites to Move Out of the Way and Make Room for NASA Spacecraft

The former Modern Family star has been a Cadillac celebrity spokesperson since at least 2013 when she lashed out against stereotypes on female car owners and how the biggest selling point for them in a new vehicle is the number of cupholders available. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe Manganiello, is a proud Cadillac Escalade owner and supporter.In short, they’re perfect for Cadillac ’s new Time to Let Go series. The series has nothing to do with Elsa or Disney and everything to do with the “first true hands-free driving-assistance feature for compatible roads,” Super Cruise. Cadillac got together a who’s who of celebrities and got them to test out the hands-free suite on a closed road, filming their reactions. Elizabeth Banks directed the short films.Sofia and Joe’s is hilarious, on-brand for both, and relatable. Sofia is against the idea of taking her hands off the wheel even before they set out on the drive, while Joe is all for it. The resulting video is playful, funny, and, more importantly, efficient in delivering the message that this is tech you can trust. If it can turn Sofia into a believer, then it could probably do that for anyone else.The second video is a teaser for the other short films in the series. Two of the Jonas Brothers make an appearance, as do Tiffany Haddish and her brother, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his family, and Jeffrey Dinakar, Super Cruise Engineer, who talks them through everything. As expected, all the celebs involved ended up wanting a new Escalade.The Super Cruise suite includes Lane Change on Demand, which is also highlighted in the videos, and is offered on the 2018-2020 CT6, 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade, and the upcoming 2023 Lyriq