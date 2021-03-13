2003 Ford Focus Comes with RWD and a 5.0-liter V8, Is a Mustang In Disguise

I've only ever seen an RWD-converted Ford Focus once in my lifetime. It was a second-generation model, and it had a Volvo inline-5 engine inside, which was pushed to around 500 horsepower. This was a pro-drift vehicle, and I believe that still to this day, it may be the only hatchback to have ever won a pro drift event.
But more about that story some other day. This is the first thing that came to my mind when I stumbled across this orange 2003 Ford Focus. We've all had our hatchback phase at one point or another. I've personally driven cars like the Renault Clio RS197, the Megane RS275 Trophy, the Honda Civic Type R FN2, or the Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV. But at the end of the day, if your hot hatch only comes with FWD, chances are that you might get bored of it.
This is why it's really cool Ford has upgraded the newer Focus RS to a 4WD. But if you can't afford to get a brand new RS, and you're keen on driving a Focus, but at the same time you're dreading the idea of dealing with an FWD vehicle, this might just be an excellent option for you.
While this is a 2003 model, work on its conversion was completed last year. We looked up the VIN, to see how this thing started in life and there's a long list of recalls and complaints displayed next to it. This car was built at the plant in Hermosa, Mexico, and while the photo that pops up when decoding the VIN shows it painted in grey, green, and red, it has been resprayed into a very nice Ford Fury Orange.
Mustang sourced 5.0-liter V8, which was rebuilt with several upgrades including a Ford Performance camshaft, GT40 cylinder heads, and a Cobra intake manifold to name just a few. With this new engine in place, the car was converted to RWD, which means you can proceed with doing as many burnouts as your tires can deal with.
Power is being sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and a 3.73:1 limited-slip rear differential. It's nice to see that whoever built this did not neglect the exterior of the vehicle, which now boasts a strong SVT vibe. It now has SVT front and rear bumpers, 17" SVT rims, and a very cool looking custom exhaust system poking out next to those wheels.
We also spotted a large, aftermarket aluminum fuel cell in the trunk, but there's still room for improvement with this car. Seeing that the Fox-body Mustang engine is only capable of slightly over 200 horsepower, it would be nice to see this Focus being upgraded with a big turbo or at least a supercharger, but that will be ultimately down to the new owner's plans with it.
The seller has included some short videos of the vehicle, including a walkaround, a bit of track action, and some donuts to showcase the capabilities of this hot hatchback. The auction is open for another five days, and right now the highest bid stands at $6,969. If you want to see the vehicle with your own eyes, you'll have to travel down to Austin, Texas. All in all, this might be a nice starting point for a bigger project, if you're willing to spend the right amount of cash to make it happen.
This is why it's really cool Ford has upgraded the newer Focus RS to a 4WD. But if you can't afford to get a brand new RS, and you're keen on driving a Focus, but at the same time you're dreading the idea of dealing with an FWD vehicle, this might just be an excellent option for you.
While this is a 2003 model, work on its conversion was completed last year. We looked up the VIN, to see how this thing started in life and there's a long list of recalls and complaints displayed next to it. This car was built at the plant in Hermosa, Mexico, and while the photo that pops up when decoding the VIN shows it painted in grey, green, and red, it has been resprayed into a very nice Ford Fury Orange.
Mustang sourced 5.0-liter V8, which was rebuilt with several upgrades including a Ford Performance camshaft, GT40 cylinder heads, and a Cobra intake manifold to name just a few. With this new engine in place, the car was converted to RWD, which means you can proceed with doing as many burnouts as your tires can deal with.
Power is being sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and a 3.73:1 limited-slip rear differential. It's nice to see that whoever built this did not neglect the exterior of the vehicle, which now boasts a strong SVT vibe. It now has SVT front and rear bumpers, 17" SVT rims, and a very cool looking custom exhaust system poking out next to those wheels.
We also spotted a large, aftermarket aluminum fuel cell in the trunk, but there's still room for improvement with this car. Seeing that the Fox-body Mustang engine is only capable of slightly over 200 horsepower, it would be nice to see this Focus being upgraded with a big turbo or at least a supercharger, but that will be ultimately down to the new owner's plans with it.
The seller has included some short videos of the vehicle, including a walkaround, a bit of track action, and some donuts to showcase the capabilities of this hot hatchback. The auction is open for another five days, and right now the highest bid stands at $6,969. If you want to see the vehicle with your own eyes, you'll have to travel down to Austin, Texas. All in all, this might be a nice starting point for a bigger project, if you're willing to spend the right amount of cash to make it happen.