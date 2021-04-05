Supercharged Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Lays Down 365 RWHP

The most off-road truck produced by GM these days is the Colorado ZR2, but you can go higher still if you’re prepared to pony up $5,750 for the Bison package from American Expedition Vehicles. Be that as it may, a free-breathing V6 and a four-banger diesel will have to suffice.
Customers who want more than 308 horsepower and a little extra torque have multiple aftermarket solutions to choose from, including a supercharging kit from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Priced at $5,550 excluding shipping, the list of goodies kicks off with a TVS R1740 twin-screw blower.
Forced induction means that an intercooler is also included, along with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank. 50-state emissions compliant, the 1.7-liter supercharger is complemented by a handheld programmer and a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936 kilometers) warranty for the blower assembly.
Rated at 450 horsepower, the Stage 1 upgrade can be level up to Stage 2 by opting for a smaller pulley, better exhaust system, and performance air intake. Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has recently dyno’d a modified pickup to 365 rear-wheel horsepower and 309 rear-wheel torque (419 Nm), which is more than impressive for a mid-size pickup with all-terrain rubber shoes.
As a brief refresher, the Bison differs from the ZR2 through the American Expedition Vehicles 17-inch wheels wrapped in 265/65 tires, the AEV front and rear bumpers with winch provisions and recovery points, skid plates for the front differential, oil pan, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear diff, contoured floor liners, and chunky fender flares. It’s a great-looking truck, make no mistake about that, and now it has the oomph to match the design.
Not long now, Chevrolet is going to roll out another off-road truck in the guise of the Silverado ZR2. Recently benchmarked against the Ford F-150 Raptor, the newcomer is expected to launch later in 2021 as a 2022 model year. Unfortunately for prospective customers, GM isn't likely to supercharge the 6.2-liter V8 engine to match or exceed the output figures of the Raptor.
Forced induction means that an intercooler is also included, along with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank. 50-state emissions compliant, the 1.7-liter supercharger is complemented by a handheld programmer and a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936 kilometers) warranty for the blower assembly.
Rated at 450 horsepower, the Stage 1 upgrade can be level up to Stage 2 by opting for a smaller pulley, better exhaust system, and performance air intake. Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has recently dyno’d a modified pickup to 365 rear-wheel horsepower and 309 rear-wheel torque (419 Nm), which is more than impressive for a mid-size pickup with all-terrain rubber shoes.
As a brief refresher, the Bison differs from the ZR2 through the American Expedition Vehicles 17-inch wheels wrapped in 265/65 tires, the AEV front and rear bumpers with winch provisions and recovery points, skid plates for the front differential, oil pan, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear diff, contoured floor liners, and chunky fender flares. It’s a great-looking truck, make no mistake about that, and now it has the oomph to match the design.
Not long now, Chevrolet is going to roll out another off-road truck in the guise of the Silverado ZR2. Recently benchmarked against the Ford F-150 Raptor, the newcomer is expected to launch later in 2021 as a 2022 model year. Unfortunately for prospective customers, GM isn't likely to supercharge the 6.2-liter V8 engine to match or exceed the output figures of the Raptor.