Supercharged Chevy Blazer V6 From Lingenfelter Incoming

Remember the K5 Blazer produced through the 1990s on the C/K pickup platform? The truck-based Tahoe is the real successor to it, yet General Motors had the wonderful idea of bringing back the Blazer in the guise of a front- and all-wheel-drive SUV with a Camaro-like front fascia.
Other than its sporty face, there’s not much to like about the newcomer. $28,800 before destination charge puts it way too close to the Traverse, which is also front-wheel drive but much larger as well. Recalled two times thus far over missing bolts and tire failures, the new Blazer does sell well, though.
Chevrolet moved 58,115 units in 2019 across the United States of America and 94,599 examples last year during the worldwide health crisis. As vanilla as it may be, the Blazer makes a lot of sense for the Golden Bowtie during these troubled times. The mid-size crossover doesn’t disappoint in terms of engine options either, thanks to a 2.5-liter base motor, a 2.0-liter turbo, and a 3.6-liter free-breathing V6 that cranks out 308 horsepower at 6,700 rpm.
That’s a lot of suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a vehicle in this class, yet the aftermarket doesn’t have “a lot” in its dictionary. A household name in GM tuning, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering of Indiana is currently developing a supercharger upgrade for the Chevrolet Blazer V6.
An Eaton TVS 1740 supercharger with Edelbrock is the highlight of the go-faster package, and it’s 50-state emissions compliant as well. Lingenfelter uses this exact blower in the Chevrolet Colorado 450-horsepower upgrade package, which kicks off at $6,995 installed for the Stage 1 configuration.
Although the final numbers for the pumped-up Blazer are not available at the present moment, Lingenfelter expects 450 horsepower at the crankshaft after PCM calibration. Every build includes a high-efficiency intercooler with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank, powder coating for the supercharger, and a 36-month-36,000-mile (57,936 kilometers) warranty for the blower.
As for the only problem with this package, I haven’t heard a single word about Lingenfelter's transmission. The 9Txx Hydra-Matic family is already riddled with design and software problems, and extra torque for an already bad transmission sounds like a one-way ticket to the salvage yard.
Chevrolet moved 58,115 units in 2019 across the United States of America and 94,599 examples last year during the worldwide health crisis. As vanilla as it may be, the Blazer makes a lot of sense for the Golden Bowtie during these troubled times. The mid-size crossover doesn’t disappoint in terms of engine options either, thanks to a 2.5-liter base motor, a 2.0-liter turbo, and a 3.6-liter free-breathing V6 that cranks out 308 horsepower at 6,700 rpm.
That’s a lot of suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a vehicle in this class, yet the aftermarket doesn’t have “a lot” in its dictionary. A household name in GM tuning, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering of Indiana is currently developing a supercharger upgrade for the Chevrolet Blazer V6.
An Eaton TVS 1740 supercharger with Edelbrock is the highlight of the go-faster package, and it’s 50-state emissions compliant as well. Lingenfelter uses this exact blower in the Chevrolet Colorado 450-horsepower upgrade package, which kicks off at $6,995 installed for the Stage 1 configuration.
Although the final numbers for the pumped-up Blazer are not available at the present moment, Lingenfelter expects 450 horsepower at the crankshaft after PCM calibration. Every build includes a high-efficiency intercooler with a 1.75-gallon aluminum reservoir tank, powder coating for the supercharger, and a 36-month-36,000-mile (57,936 kilometers) warranty for the blower.
As for the only problem with this package, I haven’t heard a single word about Lingenfelter's transmission. The 9Txx Hydra-Matic family is already riddled with design and software problems, and extra torque for an already bad transmission sounds like a one-way ticket to the salvage yard.