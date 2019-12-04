20-Car Custom Garage Up for Grabs with Bill Goldberg’s Fabulous Cali Mansion

Lingenfelter Supercharges Chevrolet Colorado V6 Pickup Truck to 450 HP

Priced at $6,995 installed, part number L011271517 in the Lingenfelter catalog is designed specifically for the Chevy Colorado or GMC Canyon with the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6. The package’s highlight is a TVS 1470 supercharger from Edelbrock, upping the six-cylinder engine’s rating to 450 horsepower. 14 photos



As far as pricing is concerned, the 2020 model year Colorado V6 with the extended cab and long box will set you back $27,380 for the WT trim level. A similar specification for Described as a stage 1 upgrade, the package also includes an aluminum intercooler with a 1 and 3/4-gallon reservoir tank, powder-coated black finish for the supercharger, a 50-state emissions compliance document, PCM calibration, dyno testing, a certificate of authenticity, and three years or 36,000 miles of warranty for the supercharger assembly. All in all, quite a lot of bang for the buck.The fine print reads “fuel mileage not adversely affected,” but on the other hand, don’t forget how a supercharger produces additional power. There’s no denying the Colorado or Canyon with the Lingenfelter upgrade is a gas hog, but on the other hand, those interested in this modification don’t care about EPA ratings.Stage 2 upgrades are also available, and the list of modifications includes three bullet points. For starters, the Decatur-based tuner from Indiana is happy to fit a smaller pulley to the supercharger. Performance intake and exhaust systems are a must too, and the normal installation time required is about a week or so.Compatible with 2017 to 2020 model years, the package can be fitted to all body styles of the Colorado and Canyon as long as there’s a V6 under the hood. The engine is codenamed LGZ. Based on the LGX, the free-breathing motor develops 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque in bone-stock specification.As far as pricing is concerned, the 2020 model year Colorado V6 with the extended cab and long box will set you back $27,380 for the WT trim level. A similar specification for the Canyon with rear-wheel drive costs $28,280, and as expected, the eight-speed automatic transmission features Tow/Haul mode. Codenamed 8L45, this tranny was introduced in 2016 in the Cadillac CT6 full-size luxury sedan.

