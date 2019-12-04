autoevolution

Lingenfelter Supercharges Chevrolet Colorado V6 Pickup Truck to 450 HP

Priced at $6,995 installed, part number L011271517 in the Lingenfelter catalog is designed specifically for the Chevy Colorado or GMC Canyon with the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6. The package’s highlight is a TVS 1470 supercharger from Edelbrock, upping the six-cylinder engine’s rating to 450 horsepower.
Described as a stage 1 upgrade, the package also includes an aluminum intercooler with a 1 and 3/4-gallon reservoir tank, powder-coated black finish for the supercharger, a 50-state emissions compliance document, PCM calibration, dyno testing, a certificate of authenticity, and three years or 36,000 miles of warranty for the supercharger assembly. All in all, quite a lot of bang for the buck.

The fine print reads “fuel mileage not adversely affected,” but on the other hand, don’t forget how a supercharger produces additional power. There’s no denying the Colorado or Canyon with the Lingenfelter upgrade is a gas hog, but on the other hand, those interested in this modification don’t care about EPA ratings.

Stage 2 upgrades are also available, and the list of modifications includes three bullet points. For starters, the Decatur-based tuner from Indiana is happy to fit a smaller pulley to the supercharger. Performance intake and exhaust systems are a must too, and the normal installation time required is about a week or so.

Compatible with 2017 to 2020 model years, the package can be fitted to all body styles of the Colorado and Canyon as long as there’s a V6 under the hood. The engine is codenamed LGZ. Based on the LGX, the free-breathing motor develops 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque in bone-stock specification.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2020 model year Colorado V6 with the extended cab and long box will set you back $27,380 for the WT trim level. A similar specification for the Canyon with rear-wheel drive costs $28,280, and as expected, the eight-speed automatic transmission features Tow/Haul mode. Codenamed 8L45, this tranny was introduced in 2016 in the Cadillac CT6 full-size luxury sedan.
