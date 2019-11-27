Watch Akira Nakai Build RWB 993 “Ruri” in Norway

autoevolution

The founder of Rauh-Welt Begriff is a mysterious man by all accounts, making Akira Nakai build videos all the more special for tuning enthusiasts. Having started his career with a drift crew and the Toyota AE86 Trueno, the chainsmoking Nakai-san then ventured into Porsche realm in the late-1990s.
A damaged 911 painted in white is the car that got him hooked on all things Porsche, and soon after working on that vehicle, Nakai bought a 930 at the age of 28 years old. His first 911 is known as Stella Artois, named after the Belgian pilsner that also happens to be the Japanese craftsman’s favorite brew.

Ruri is how the blue-painted 993 in the following video is called, and depending on the kanji characters, it means truly, genuine, and lapis lazuli in Japanese. Ruri-iro is a dark blue with a violet accent, and if you’re into Japanese culture, then you might have come across this name in lots of anime and manga.

Mio, the uploader of the video, mentions in the description that “Nakai named her after a blue gemstone. The RWB conversion was done before the engine was finished, so unfortunately, no rolling shots yet.” As expected of the quirky Nakai-san, he can be seen smoking Winstons while taking breaks from work.

Riveted bodywork might come as imperfect to purists, and the way this guy cuts through the original metal will certainly offend Neunelfer enthusiasts from all across the world. On the other hand, those who question his work ethic probably didn’t try to understand what Nakai is doing in the first place.

Each customer gets interviewed before a build, as the man is trying to acknowledge each individual’s style and the purpose of the RWB conversion. Then Nakai-san ships components to the customer’s garage for painting and prep, flies over with his bag of tools, and starts crafting. The founder of Rauh-Welt Begriff also has a tendency to work long hours into the night, thus completing a build in days rather than months.

These said, now’s the time to grab your favorite brew, kick back, and enjoy 10 minutes of magic!

