Hennessey Goliath Trucks Now Available to Order at GMC, Chevy Dealers

24 Nov 2019
If you’re out and about, searching for a pickup truck with a bad attitude, then Hennessey has a few choices right up your alley. Goliath upgrade packages for the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are the culprits, and as the headline implies, you car order yours at a General Motors dealership with warranty and all that jazz.
Available in conjunction with the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, these bad boys pack a supercharger and no fewer than three years or 36,000 miles of coverage, whichever comes first. Two ratings are available, namely 700 or 805 horsepower. In terms of acceleration, the 700 gets to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds while the 800 doesn’t have a rating on the Texas-based tuner’s website. Nevertheless, there are some differences.

700 models benefit from a few changes to the small-block engine, including the addition of a 2.9-liter supercharger. The 800 levels up to the 416 cubic inches thanks to a stroker motor upgrade, hence the higher output. Shall we go through a few of the standard features and modifications of these supercharged tuning upgrades?

First and foremost, Hennessey is much obliged to level up the cooling with an intercooler and crankcase ventilation system. HPE engine management calibration, a high-flow intake, hardened pushrods, stainless-steel exhaust system with a cat-back design, up to 200 miles of road testing and dyno testing, embroidered headrests, badging inside and out, there’s a lot to like about the Goliath. And now, let’s talk optional extras.

The Off-Road Stage 1 Package adds heavy-duty bumpers, LED lights in the front bumper, 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, 35-inch Toyo tires, a lift kit ranging from 3.5 to 4.0 inches, and exterior graphics. The Stage 2 sweetens the deal with 6.0 inches of suspension lift, various suspension mods, 37-inch tires from Toyo, and fold-out steps.

If conventional trucks aren’t your thing, the Goliath family also includes a 6x6 model that will certainly make you stand out in the crowd. The base price for such a gentle giant is $375,000 if you opt for the Chevy Silverado as the basis for your six-wheeler.

