AC Schnitzer Tunes 2020 Toyota Supra, Now Boasts 400 PS

AC Schnitzer Programm für den TOYOTA GR Supra - Leistungssteigerung von 250 kW / 340 PS / 500 Nm auf 294 kW / 400 PS / 600 Nm - inkl. Garantie - Sportnachschalldämpfer - RS Gewindefahrwerk oder Federnsatz - Radsätze in 20“ - Aerodynamikkomponenten - Accessoires für das Interieur ýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýý AC Schnitzer program for the TOYOTA GR Supra - performance upgrade from 250 kW / 340 HP / 500 Nm to 294 kW / 400 HP / 600 Nm - incl. warranty - sports rear silencer - adjustable RS suspension or spring kit - 20" wheel/tyre sets - aerodynamic components - interior accessories ýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýý products beyond the standard ——————————————— ýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýÞ *+49 241 5688 342, » www.ac-schnitzer.de é info@ac-schnitzer.de ¥ www.youtube.com/acschnitzer1987 ýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýý———————————————ýý ýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýýý #acschnitzer #bmw #bmwm #bimmer #bmwmpower #germancars #evenmoredrivingpleasure #bmwlife #instacars #luxury #luxurycars #carspotting #car #BMWstories #bimmer #bimmerpost #toyota #toyotasupra #supra #supragr #toyota_supra_tuning #toyota

