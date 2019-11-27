autoevolution

AC Schnitzer Tunes 2020 Toyota Supra, Now Boasts 400 PS

27 Nov 2019, 16:50 UTC ·
Let’s not beat around the bush, trying to paint the GR Supra as the true successor of the Mark IV from the 1990s. Being a BMW underneath the skin, the inline-six turbo underhood is also a BMW design.
AC Schnitzer knows a thing or two about tuning Bimmers inside and out, hence it was only natural for the German company to try its hands at improving the GR Supra. The B58 has been boosted from 340 to 400 PS (335 to 394 horsepower) and 500 to 600 Nm (369 to 443 pound-feet) of torque with a piggyback ECU system, and better still, the ratings are covered by a three-year warranty.

Beyond the engine bay, RS coilovers and 20-inch wheels complement the improved aerodynamic traits of the two-door coupe from Graz, Austria. The intake, exhaust system, and gasoline particulate filter are all stock, but customers can opt for a sports silencer promising a fruitier note. The front splitter, side skirts, and rear wing included in the aero package are all carbon fiber, and yes, the hood vents are also made from the material known for its strength and lightness.

Carbon fiber and aluminum garnish open the list of cockpit improvements, and the most special touch setting the AC Schnitzer apart from the bog-standard model is the rotary control cover for the iDrive system. Even the engine cover features gloss black and red detailing as well as a plaque, thus elevating the sense of occasion when popping the hood of the Supra at your local Cars & Coffee.

Sitting 25 millimeters (one inch) closer to the ground, the AC Schnitzer-tuned car is available with two wheel designs called AC1 and AC3, finished in BiColor, Anthracite, Silver with Anthracite, or Anthracite with Silver. The rear wing can be improved with a Gurney flap and aluminum mounts.

Pricing for the whole nine yards or individual parts isn’t available at the time of writing, but AC Schnitzer did promise to go into greater detail about the GR Supra in the spring of 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
