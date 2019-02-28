BMW X4 Tuned by AC Schnitzer Has 380 HP Diesel, Two Wings

With its unorthodox sloped roof, the BMW X4 is already one of the most attention-grabbing SUVs on the road. But specialist tuner AC Schnitzer made sure it will never go unnoticed by adding its body kit.

33 photos



Last time, the X4 only had a gasoline-powered M Performance model, but Europeans love twin-turbo 3-liter diesels more. The M40d leaves the factory with a HP , which is arguably more exciting.



But it's not the only engine being modified. For example, the more common X4 xDrive30d will go from 265 HP to 315 HP, while the powerful M40i receives a custom downpipe with sports catalytic converter to deliver a new soundtrack. Carbon fiber tips are available for order, along with black and chrome ones.



As usual, AC Schnitzer went a little too crazy with the wheels. The photos present the AC1 BiColor and the bigger AC2 in 22-inch diameter. The stance has also been modified, taking the X4's nose 20mm lower and the rear 25mm for more agile cornering. Any fan of BMW tuning will immediately know where you got your wheels.



As for the body kit, it's not as crazy as the widebody ones we've grown so accustomed to, yet it's not exactly subtle either. The M-look front bumper is treated to two chin inserts with the AC logo. Meanwhile, the back receives not one but two wings. One sits over the trunk spoiler and the other struts its carbon fiber self up like a boy racer's wet dream.



Though not shown, the interior was the recipient of new aluminum pedals, footrest, keyholder, and carpets. This is a Geneva-bound debut, of course, one that will join a multitude of other exciting tuning projects. It's based on the all-new G02 X4 generation or the X4 M40d , to be more precise.Last time, the X4 only had a gasoline-powered M Performance model, but Europeans love twin-turbo 3-liter diesels more. The M40d leaves the factory with a respectable 326 HP , but that's been increased to 380, which is arguably more exciting.But it's not the only engine being modified. For example, the more common X4 xDrive30d will go from 265 HP to 315 HP, while the powerful M40i receives a custom downpipe with sports catalytic converter to deliver a new soundtrack. Carbon fiber tips are available for order, along with black and chrome ones.As usual, AC Schnitzer went a little too crazy with the wheels. The photos present the AC1 BiColor and the bigger AC2 in 22-inch diameter. The stance has also been modified, taking the X4's nose 20mm lower and the rear 25mm for more agile cornering. Any fan of BMW tuning will immediately know where you got your wheels.As for the body kit, it's not as crazy as the widebody ones we've grown so accustomed to, yet it's not exactly subtle either. The M-look front bumper is treated to two chin inserts with the AC logo. Meanwhile, the back receives not one but two wings. One sits over the trunk spoiler and the other struts its carbon fiber self up like a boy racer's wet dream.Though not shown, the interior was the recipient of new aluminum pedals, footrest, keyholder, and carpets.