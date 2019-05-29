autoevolution

AC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds Awesome

29 May 2019, 20:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Following the initial mods they did last year in time for the Essen Motor Show, AC Schnitzer have now revealed the full package tailored to the wild new M Performance king, the M850i.
20 photos
AC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds AwesomeAC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds Awesome
As you BMW fans are well aware, the coupe debuted with a new 4.4-liter V8 that's almost as powerful as the one in the old M6. However, this wasn't enough, and AC Schnitzer set about boosting it to 620 HP and 840 Nm (619 lb-ft), 90 HP and 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) more than stock. That's pretty close to what we expect from the upcoming M8 Coupe.

Of course, this kit works with the other main 8 Series version, the 840d, but you have to option the M Sport package.The German tuners released a couple of exhaust sound clips for us to sample. With the new quad exhaust pipes, the M850i looks a lot like the upcoming M8 Coupe... better even, thanks to its carbon-capped tips.

The makeover also tailors a unique body kit around the car, giving it that trademark AC Schnitzer look. We'd call it overkill, but the parts can be specified individually.

At the front, we see a massive carbon fiber chin spoiler that makes the M850i lower than most supercars. Make sure to stay away from speed bumps and curbs. The wheels are similarly impractical and prone to scratching but still, grab your attention.

You have the option of the 20-inch AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels or AC1 BiColor alloys with 285/30 R20 rear tires. Also, the stance and dynamics are affected by the 20mm suspension drop.

This body kit also includes carbon fiber side skirts, a rear diffuser, and the oversized bolt-on trunk wing. As strange as it looks, it's probably not the worst thing here. Just check out those hood accents that appear to be riveted in place.

AC Schnitzer BMW M850i BMW tuning BMW 8 Series
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumAll BMW models  
 
 