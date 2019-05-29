Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone

AC Schnitzer BMW M850i Looks Bonkers, 620 HP V8 Sounds Awesome

As you BMW fans are well aware, the coupe debuted with a new 4.4-liter V8 that's almost as powerful as the one in the old M6. However, this wasn't enough, and AC Schnitzer set about boosting it to 620and 840 Nm (619 lb-ft), 90 HP and 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) more than stock. That's pretty close to what we expect from the upcoming M8 Coupe.Of course, this kit works with the other main 8 Series version, the 840d, but you have to option the M Sport package.The German tuners released a couple of exhaust sound clips for us to sample. With the new quad exhaust pipes, the M850i looks a lot like the upcoming M8 Coupe ... better even, thanks to its carbon-capped tips.The makeover also tailors a unique body kit around the car, giving it that trademark AC Schnitzer look. We'd call it overkill, but the parts can be specified individually.At the front, we see a massive carbon fiber chin spoiler that makes the M850i lower than most supercars. Make sure to stay away from speed bumps and curbs. The wheels are similarly impractical and prone to scratching but still, grab your attention.You have the option of the 20-inch AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels or AC1 BiColor alloys with 285/30 R20 rear tires. Also, the stance and dynamics are affected by the 20mm suspension drop.This body kit also includes carbon fiber side skirts, a rear diffuser, and the oversized bolt-on trunk wing. As strange as it looks, it's probably not the worst thing here. Just check out those hood accents that appear to be riveted in place.