autoevolution

Lebanon Ford Rolls Out 1,000-HP Mustang Upgrade, Project M Starts At $49,995

28 Nov 2019, 21:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
We’ve covered Lebanon Ford time and again for the dealership’s supercharged upgrades. $49,995 is enough money to get you a 1,000-horsepower package for the 2020 Mustang, coming courtesy of a Whipple 3.0 supercharger from the Gen 5 series, as long as you opt for the Coyote V8 engine.
16 photos
2020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2
A D1X stage 2 Procharger is also available, and as expected, the spark plugs and injectors need to be changed in order for the Coyote V8 to develop that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. A different fuel pump, thermostat, heat exchanger, and calibration for the engine control unit are included.

Those 1,000 horsepower advertised by Lebanon Ford for Project M are only available if you fill ‘er up with E85. Customers in states where ethanol-gasoline mixtures such as E85 are hard to come by can switch to a different setup running 93-octane fuel. This specification tallies 800 ponies.

The Mustang GT with the Performance Pack Level 1 and 10-speed automatic transmission serves as the basis for Project M, and for $49,995, the dealership drops the performance pack from the list along with the 10-speeder to specify the six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching.

Rowing through the gears while using your left foot to depress the clutch pedal sure sounds nice, but the more expensive torque-converter automatic is better suited to a 1,000-horsepower automobile. The Performance Pack Level 1 isn’t too shabby either, adding six-piston Brembo brakes to the tally along with a larger radiator, 19-inch wheels, a K-brace, strut tower brace, and 3.55 rear-axle gearing.

Oh, and as opposed to other creations from Lebanon Ford, this one doesn’t come with a warranty because the tune-up is too extreme for that.

“This car is sold as-is, with no warranty,” highlights the dealership. “If warranty is your concern, please see our 700-horsepower Roushcharged Mustang starting at $42,495.” But Lebanon Ford doesn’t stop here, oh no!

There are plenty of optional extras available to purchase, but most importantly the Protection Package adds MMR billet oil pump gears and 2,000-hp DSS half shafts. $3,999 “eliminates the two weakest links of the Mustang GT.” Suspension, drag, 10-rib supercharger, exhaust, and clutch packages are also offered.

Editor's note:

2020 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 pictured in the gallery.
2020 Ford Mustang Lebanon Ford Project M Ford Mustang whipple supercharger ProCharger tuning
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day