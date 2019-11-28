Lebanon Ford Rolls Out 1,000-HP Mustang Upgrade, Project M Starts At $49,995

We’ve covered Lebanon Ford time and again for the dealership’s supercharged upgrades. $49,995 is enough money to get you a 1,000-horsepower package for the 2020 Mustang, coming courtesy of a Whipple 3.0 supercharger from the Gen 5 series, as long as you opt for the Coyote V8 engine.
A D1X stage 2 Procharger is also available, and as expected, the spark plugs and injectors need to be changed in order for the Coyote V8 to develop that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. A different fuel pump, thermostat, heat exchanger, and calibration for the engine control unit are included.
Those 1,000 horsepower advertised by Lebanon Ford for Project M are only available if you fill ‘er up with E85. Customers in states where ethanol-gasoline mixtures such as E85 are hard to come by can switch to a different setup running 93-octane fuel. This specification tallies 800 ponies.
The Mustang GT with the Performance Pack Level 1 and 10-speed automatic transmission serves as the basis for Project M, and for $49,995, the dealership drops the performance pack from the list along with the 10-speeder to specify the six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching.
Rowing through the gears while using your left foot to depress the clutch pedal sure sounds nice, but the more expensive torque-converter automatic is better suited to a 1,000-horsepower automobile. The Performance Pack Level 1 isn’t too shabby either, adding six-piston Brembo brakes to the tally along with a larger radiator, 19-inch wheels, a K-brace, strut tower brace, and 3.55 rear-axle gearing.
Oh, and as opposed to other creations from Lebanon Ford, this one doesn’t come with a warranty because the tune-up is too extreme for that.
“This car is sold as-is, with no warranty,” highlights the dealership. “If warranty is your concern, please see our 700-horsepower Roushcharged Mustang starting at $42,495.” But Lebanon Ford doesn’t stop here, oh no!
There are plenty of optional extras available to purchase, but most importantly the Protection Package adds MMR billet oil pump gears and 2,000-hp DSS half shafts. $3,999 “eliminates the two weakest links of the Mustang GT.” Suspension, drag, 10-rib supercharger, exhaust, and clutch packages are also offered.
