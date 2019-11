Lebanon Ford Rolls Out 1,000-HP Mustang Upgrade, Project M Starts At $49,995

A D1X stage 2 Procharger is also available, and as expected, the spark plugs and injectors need to be changed in order for the Coyote V8 to develop that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. A different fuel pump, thermostat, heat exchanger, and calibration for the engine control unit are included.Those 1,000 horsepower advertised by Lebanon Ford for Project M are only available if you fill ‘er up with E85. Customers in states where ethanol-gasoline mixtures such as E85 are hard to come by can switch to a different setup running 93-octane fuel. This specification tallies 800 ponies The Mustang GT with the Performance Pack Level 1 and 10-speed automatic transmission serves as the basis for Project M, and for $49,995, the dealership drops the performance pack from the list along with the 10-speeder to specify the six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching.Rowing through the gears while using your left foot to depress the clutch pedal sure sounds nice, but the more expensive torque-converter automatic is better suited to a 1,000-horsepower automobile. The Performance Pack Level 1 isn’t too shabby either, adding six-piston Brembo brakes to the tally along with a larger radiator, 19-inch wheels, a K-brace, strut tower brace, and 3.55 rear-axle gearing.Oh, and as opposed to other creations from Lebanon Ford, this one doesn’t come with a warranty because the tune-up is too extreme for that.“This car is sold as-is, with no warranty,” highlights the dealership . “If warranty is your concern, please see our 700-horsepower Roushcharged Mustang starting at $42,495.” But Lebanon Ford doesn’t stop here, oh no!There are plenty of optional extras available to purchase, but most importantly the Protection Package adds MMR billet oil pump gears and 2,000-hp DSS half shafts. $3,999 “eliminates the two weakest links of the Mustang GT.” Suspension, drag, 10-rib supercharger, exhaust, and clutch packages are also offered.