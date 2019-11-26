1965 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake Concept Looks like a Baby Bronco, Has AWD

View this post on Instagram

Time for a new “what-if” concept! You surely heard about the new Mustang Mach-E, the all electric crossover bearing the Mustang badge. Quite controversial, but its a bold move that got everyone talking about new Ford’s EV. Well, with the new Ford v Ferrari movie (which is really good, and you should totally go watch it) I was really in the mood for something from the mid ‘60s period, and a follower suggested doing a retro concept of the Mach-E, so here it is! What if Ford decided to do something as controversial as the Mach-E in 1965? First of all, lets take what makes the Mach-E what it is and adapt it into the 1965 Mustang Mach-4: Its a new concept, We’re not used to that kind of drivetrain in something with that kind of name, so the equivalent of an electric Mustang in 1965 would be a 4-cyl Mustang. This Mach-4 has a Lotus twin cam 4-cyl from its European Cortina cousin. Its a body configuration that is disliked by enthusiasts, but sells a lot, Today a crossover, back then the Wagon! So this, is a wagon. (shooting brake, okay). To make it “revolutionary” I thought it would be cool to give it a crossover-ey vibe a la AMC Eagle and make it 4-wheel-drive, like a Mini-Bronco with cool looks. Fun vehicle, supposed to change the way we move around, just like the new Mach-E. The Mach-4 name stands for 4 wheel drive and 4 cylinders. So, what do you think? Did I overthink it or its cool? # Have a great weekend! . . . . . . . . #ford #mustang #mach4 #mache #fourcylinder #4cylinder #inline4 #4wd #4x4 #crossover #wagon #shootingbrake #whatif #retro #concept #3d #render #photoshop

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Nov 23, 2019 at 8:46am PST