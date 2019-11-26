autoevolution

1965 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake Concept Looks like a Baby Bronco, Has AWD

The oddball-grade looks of the Tesla Cybertruck might have helped the workhorse take over the Internet, but we mustn't forget about the other polarizing unveiling that took place at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, namely the Ford Mustang Mach-E. There's nothing unusual about an electric crossover these days, but the use of the pony car's name does split opinions quite a bit.
Then again, while many gear heads sat behind their keyboards, complaining about the said badge introduced by the Blue Oval, others allowed themselves to be inspired by the Mustang Mach-E. Case in point with Abimelec Arelano, a pixel wielder who always loves to rewrite American car history, as this Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer and this mid-engined C1 Corvette concepts have shown.

Cutting to the chase, I'll let you know that the artist has come up with a concept that's somewhat similar to the Mach-E, albeit based on the 1965 Mustang.

Dubbed Ford Mustang Mach-4, the virtual machine comes in the form of a shooting brake. Nevertheless, this machine packs a reasonably high ground clearance, while coming in AWD form, just like the prototype the carmaker built back in... 1965. Sadly, the all-paw hardware didn't enter production, probably due to its high cost as an option (think: around $500 in that era's money, while, for instance, the 289 V8 cost $328). Besides, 1965 was the year when the company introduced the world to the Bronco (yes, the racing version of the new one has already been showcased, with the street car just around the corner).

And, to keep the polarizing aura of the contraption alive, the artist imagined that the engine compartment is occupied by a Lotus twin-cam 4-cylinder engine borrowed from the Old Continent's Ford Cortina.

As with the visual adventures mentioned above, the pony is in an universe of its own. So we're talking about renderings portraying the machine in two colors, along with an ad that seems like it was done back in the day (this one might also cater to the entertainment needs of Mad Men fans).

 
 
 
 
 
Time for a new “what-if” concept! You surely heard about the new Mustang Mach-E, the all electric crossover bearing the Mustang badge. Quite controversial, but its a bold move that got everyone talking about new Ford’s EV. Well, with the new Ford v Ferrari movie (which is really good, and you should totally go watch it) I was really in the mood for something from the mid ‘60s period, and a follower suggested doing a retro concept of the Mach-E, so here it is! What if Ford decided to do something as controversial as the Mach-E in 1965? First of all, lets take what makes the Mach-E what it is and adapt it into the 1965 Mustang Mach-4: Its a new concept, We’re not used to that kind of drivetrain in something with that kind of name, so the equivalent of an electric Mustang in 1965 would be a 4-cyl Mustang. This Mach-4 has a Lotus twin cam 4-cyl from its European Cortina cousin. Its a body configuration that is disliked by enthusiasts, but sells a lot, Today a crossover, back then the Wagon! So this, is a wagon. (shooting brake, okay). To make it “revolutionary” I thought it would be cool to give it a crossover-ey vibe a la AMC Eagle and make it 4-wheel-drive, like a Mini-Bronco with cool looks. Fun vehicle, supposed to change the way we move around, just like the new Mach-E. The Mach-4 name stands for 4 wheel drive and 4 cylinders. So, what do you think? Did I overthink it or its cool? # Have a great weekend! . . . . . . . . #ford #mustang #mach4 #mache #fourcylinder #4cylinder #inline4 #4wd #4x4 #crossover #wagon #shootingbrake #whatif #retro #concept #3d #render #photoshop

