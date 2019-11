1965 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake Concept Looks like a Baby Bronco, Has AWD

AWD

Then again, while many gear heads sat behind their keyboards, complaining about the said badge introduced by the Blue Oval, others allowed themselves to be inspired by the Mustang Mach-E. Case in point with Abimelec Arelano, a pixel wielder who always loves to rewrite American car history, as this Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer and this mid-engined C1 Corvette concepts have shown.Cutting to the chase, I'll let you know that the artist has come up with a concept that's somewhat similar to the Mach-E, albeit based on the 1965 Mustang.Dubbed Ford Mustang Mach-4, the virtual machine comes in the form of a shooting brake. Nevertheless, this machine packs a reasonably high ground clearance, while coming inform, just like the prototype the carmaker built back in... 1965. Sadly, the all-paw hardware didn't enter production, probably due to its high cost as an option (think: around $500 in that era's money, while, for instance, the 289 V8 cost $328). Besides, 1965 was the year when the company introduced the world to the Bronco (yes, the racing version of the new one has already been showcased , with the street car just around the corner).And, to keep the polarizing aura of the contraption alive, the artist imagined that the engine compartment is occupied by a Lotus twin-cam 4-cylinder engine borrowed from the Old Continent's Ford Cortina.As with the visual adventures mentioned above, the pony is in an universe of its own. So we're talking about renderings portraying the machine in two colors, along with an ad that seems like it was done back in the day (this one might also cater to the entertainment needs of Mad Men fans).