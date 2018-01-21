autoevolution
 

Lebanon Ford Offers 800-HP Hellion Mustang For $51,995

21 Jan 2018, 10:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Lebanon Ford isn’t your average dealership, thanks in part to the $39,995 LFP 727 Mustang we’ve talked about some two years ago. The Ohio-based dealer is back with an even more daring proposition in the form of the 2018 LFP Hellion Mustang, offering 800 horsepower out of the box.
16 photos
2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 22018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2
As far as the horsepower-per-dollar ratio is concerned, chances are you can’t get better than the LFP Hellion for the 2018 model year. Based on the facelifted Mustang GT ($35,095) and available both turnkey and as a package, this bad boy is built in-house and can be pushed to 1,200 horsepower at the rear wheels with supporting additional modifications.

The mods in question can be summed up as follows: better fuel system and E85. But then again, who would call 800 horsepower at the crank and 660-plus RWHP a bit slow? Lebanon Ford is asking $51,995 for the build, including of the donor Mustang GT (300A; manual transmission).

And as for the upgrades that help the Coyote V8 churn out so many ponies, these are twin 62-mm turbochargers, 1,000-cc injectors, an X-pipe, TSS oil pump gears, 800-horsepower halfshafts, and N-Gauge tuning. Supplies and install labor are also included. How much does it take Lebanon Ford to upgrade from stock to 2018 LFP Hellion Mustang? From 7 to 9 weeks from the date of paperwork completion reads on the dealership’s website.

The maker also highlights the twin-turbo system is superior to a supercharger for a number of reasons. In addition to keeping costs down, the broader power band and no parasitic loss certainly fit the bill nicely.

On the subject of warranty, all stainless steel parts included in the twin-turbo system come with lifetime coverage. “All other warranties will remain intact,” says Lebanon Ford, though the dealership also mentions “the LFP Hellion will not carry any warranty from the manufacturer in the event of failures caused by the installation or use of the Hellion Turbo System.”

Given these circumstances, running 7 to 8 pounds of boost is more reasonable than setting the system to 30 pounds or beyond that.

Hellion Mustang Lebanon Ford twin-turbo Ford Mustang tuning Ford
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
FORD models:
FORD Edge STFORD Edge ST Medium SUVFORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeAll FORD models  