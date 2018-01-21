Lebanon Ford Offers 800-HP Hellion Mustang For $51,995

As far as the horsepower-per-dollar ratio is concerned, chances are you can’t get better than the LFP Hellion for the 2018 model year. Based on the facelifted Mustang GT ($35,095) and available both turnkey and as a package, this bad boy is built in-house and can be pushed to 1,200 horsepower at the rear wheels with supporting additional modifications.
The mods in question can be summed up as follows: better fuel system and E85. But then again, who would call 800 horsepower at the crank and 660-plus RWHP a bit slow? Lebanon Ford is asking $51,995 for the build, including of the donor Mustang GT
(300A; manual transmission).
And as for the upgrades that help the Coyote V8 churn out so many ponies, these are twin 62-mm turbochargers, 1,000-cc injectors, an X-pipe, TSS oil pump gears, 800-horsepower halfshafts, and N-Gauge tuning. Supplies and install labor are also included. How much does it take Lebanon Ford
to upgrade from stock to 2018 LFP Hellion Mustang? From 7 to 9 weeks from the date of paperwork completion reads on the dealership’s website.
The maker also highlights the twin-turbo system is superior to a supercharger for a number of reasons. In addition to keeping costs down, the broader power band and no parasitic loss certainly fit the bill nicely.
On the subject of warranty, all stainless steel parts included in the twin-turbo system come with lifetime coverage. “All other warranties will remain intact,”
says Lebanon Ford, though the dealership also mentions “the LFP Hellion will not carry any warranty from the manufacturer in the event of failures caused by the installation or use of the Hellion Turbo System.”
Given these circumstances, running 7 to 8 pounds of boost is more reasonable than setting the system to 30 pounds or beyond that.