All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Caught Benchmarking the Volvo XC60 in Scandinavia

The Santa Fe is probably one of the most important models Hyundai has. This generation has performed well, but it's time for new styling and technology to come together and form Korea's top family SUV contender, likely to debut towards the end of this year.

23 photos



Just because you've already seen the prototype doesn't mean you shouldn't check out these latest spy images. The last few images in the photo gallery show the driver getting a little frisky and sliding the tail out. He's the last car a convoy that also includes the Volvo XC60, Opel's Insignia and the



This particular version is the 3-row model, but there's no reason to believe Hyundai will stop selling the sexier 2-row Santa Fe Sport.



The powertrains will depend on the market, but Hyundai could be looking to make a few big changes. Currently, the big Santa Fe uses a naturally aspirated V6, but we saw how Honda is beginning to replace those with 2-liter turbos.



A popular option for many SUVs, diesel will probably come in the form of a 2.2-liter pushing 200 horsepower. Front-wheel drive should continue to be standard on versions of the SUV , with all-wheel drive offered as an option.



Rivals for the 2019 Santa Fe include the Ford Explorer, Kia Sorento as well as large newcomers like the Subaru Ascent and VW Atlas. Yeah, it's a tough market! The 2019 Santa Fe was seen all over the place last year, including at the famous Nurburgring track . It's even had less camouflage then we see here, so we know that it's got the same grille as the Sonata, but linked to narrow full-LED headlights. The lights are also split, with beams also coming from the middle of the bumper, like on the smaller Kona crossover. She is going to be quite the looker!Just because you've already seen the prototype doesn't mean you shouldn't check out these latest spy images. The last few images in the photo gallery show the driver getting a little frisky and sliding the tail out. He's the last car a convoy that also includes the Volvo XC60, Opel's Insignia and the i40 CW facelift we just talked about.This particular version is the 3-row model, but there's no reason to believe Hyundai will stop selling the sexier 2-row Santa Fe Sport.The powertrains will depend on the market, but Hyundai could be looking to make a few big changes. Currently, the big Santa Fe uses a naturally aspirated V6, but we saw how Honda is beginning to replace those with 2-liter turbos.A popular option for many SUVs, diesel will probably come in the form of a 2.2-liter pushing 200 horsepower. Front-wheel drive should continue to be standard on versions of the, with all-wheel drive offered as an option.Rivals for the 2019 Santa Fe include the Ford Explorer, Kia Sorento as well as large newcomers like the Subaru Ascent and VW Atlas. Yeah, it's a tough market!