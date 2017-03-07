2018 SsangYong Rexton Spied Winter Testing Near The Arctic Circle

Codenamed Y400, the fifth-generation Rexton will act as SsangYong
’s range-topping model once it hits the streets in production-ready guise. For now, though, the South Korean automaker still has some development work to do 'till debut.
SsangYong has high hopes from this gentle giant, chiefly because it covers a segment of the market the Tivoli and Korando can’t hold a candle to. But just like its smaller brothers, the Rexton’s biggest plus point will come in the form of value for money. Also on the subject of pricing, the 2017 Rexton starts from €27,190 in Germany or £22,995 in the United Kingdom, respectively.
Inspired by the styling cues of the LIV-2 Concept
from a year ago, the pictured Rexton is production-ready. SsangYong is so close to finish development work, even the wheels come with SsangYong caps.
Not accounting for the guy flipping the bird, the featured photo further reveals that the Rexton is larger than its predecessor, at least in terms of length and wheelbase. Along with the redesigned figure, the Rexton
will receive better-quality appointments inside, as well as more techy bits.
Aimed squarely at the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe
and Kia Sorento
, the Rexton will debut technological goodies that include autonomous braking, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree camera system. As for the matter of propulsion, a 2.2-liter turbo diesel packing 178 PS and 400 Nm of torque will be made available alongside a 2.0-liter gas-powered four-banger motor.
Word has it a crew cab pickup will also be birthed from the technical platform of the all-new Rexton. South Korean reports suggest two bed lengths and two wheelbase options are on the menu, as are a locking differential and a selectable four-wheel-drive system. As for timing, voices in the industry expect SsangYong to lift the veils off the fifth-gen Rexton
late in 2017.