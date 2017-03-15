autoevolution
Hyundai Puts The i30 N Hot Hatchback To The Test In Arctic Weather

 
15 Mar 2017
Following the 2018 Kia Stinger winter testing in the Swedish Lapland, Hyundai follows suit with the i30 N getting sideways at the automaker’s Mobis Proving Ground in Sweden. And to show off what the i30 N can do in arctic weather, Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville was tasked with putting the car through its paces.
With two wins to his name, 20 podiums, and 95 stage wins, Thierry is the kind of guy that really knows how to drive the wheels off any car. This being a promotional video, it’s inevitable that a few marketing slip-ups made their way to the final cut. Case in point, this line from Thierry: “It’s quite near to a racing car.” I’m not a racecar driver, but I can think for myself and call bluff.

To its defense, Hyundai has a gem on its hands. The i30 N doesn’t chase records or the sort, but something else entirely. A gentleman going by the name of Alexander Eichler explains that “the main target for us was to deliver driving fun.” Considering how long and how much Hyundai has tested the i30 N, the head of the High Performance Vehicle Testing arm might be right.

Expected to debut sometime in the latter half of 2017, with production slated to start in December 2017, the i30 N boasts dual-stage ESC, a variable exhaust valve system, adjustable dampers, an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential, and a good old stick shift that sends power to the front wheels. Propulsion comes from a 2.0-liter turbo’d four-cylinder, which churns out 250 PS (247 horsepower) out of the box.

Hyundai can enhance the i30 N with something called Power Package, an optional extra that we know it enhances the T-GDI motor to 275 PS (271 horsepower). The steering wheel, meanwhile, will feature two selectors: the first for “N Mode” and the second for “Drive Mode.” Some time later, the i30 N will add a wet-type double-clutch eight-speed automatic as an option.

