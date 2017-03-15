autoevolution
Magna And Ford Develop Carbon Fiber Subframe Prototype To Shed Weight

 
15 Mar 2017
Ford and Magna have teamed up to develop a prototype of a carbon fiber composite subframe, which is meant to reduce weight.
The unit is 34% lighter than a stamped steel equivalent, and the two partners are already evaluating the possibility of introducing it in production. The goal is to have a durable component that will reduce the weight of a vehicle, and the reduction will bring improvements in fuel economy.

Magna’s prototype replaces 45 steel parts with two molded elements that are matched with four metallic parts. Instead of welds, the moldings are joined by adhesive and rivets, which brings the reduction of components used to 87%. Any engineer can tell you is an impressive result if it delivers the same outcome.

In this case, reducing the number of parts and cutting weight brings a dual benefit for the supplier and its future partners. The subframe has the potential of being used in a broad range of applications, which means that Ford will not be the only automaker to integrate it in future production cars.

The Canadian supplier has refrained from announcing when this will reach production cars, but a safe guess would include at least a year or two of additional tests. The subframe of an automobile is used to attach the engine and front wheels to the body, but it is essential in crash management and enhancing the rigidity of the vehicle.

While the part has passed all computer-aided engineering analyses, the two partners will have to evaluate it in real world tests. They include stone chipping, corrosion, and bolt load retention.

Crash tests will follow, to ensure that it works just as well as a steel equivalent. If the calculations are correct, the unit should improve a car’s rigidity in the case of an impact, but there’s nothing like real-world tests for things like these.

After passing the entire round of tests, the unit will have to get the approval of the employees responsible for the financial part of building and selling cars, but it looks like the benefits might outweigh the costs in the long run.
