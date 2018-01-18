2019 Hyundai i40 Wagon Spied Winter Benchmark Testing With Opel Insignia

We have bad news for the fans of large Hyundai family cars in Europe: you're few and far between. Demand for the i40 combi model that the company is giving it a second facelift rather than launching an all-new model.

17 photos



The next logical step for Hyundai should have been to move to the newer platform and take advantage of better technologies that are available from the company. But they're not doing that, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the i40 CW being discontinued in about four years.



How do we know another facelift is coming? Well, just look at these latest spyshots. The easiest way to tell that this is a facelift is by looking at the mirrors, which are the same as before.



Of course, further confirmation exists in the form of side window frames and headlight placement. Not surprisingly, the shape of the grille is the same as the new i30 hatchback.



After taking a good, long look at the spyshots, we've concluded that the interior layout isn't going to be changed. The screen isn't being moved to a tablet position, for example. And that leads us to believe this facelift is being developed on a budget.



We could on and on speculating about what engines will be offered and which models they could be borrowed from. But the vast majority of Hyundai i40 buyers went for the 1.7-liter diesel. Are switch that out for something larger? Probably not. Will people want a 1.4-liter petrol turbo instead? Some of them might, but not a lot.



We don't want to talk too much about Opel because that would be rubbing salt in Hyundai's wounds. Instead, we're casually going to mention that the The current generation i40, which is also the first, dates back to 2011. Four years later in 2015, both the sedan and the wagon models received their mid-life facelift.The next logical step for Hyundai should have been to move to the newer platform and take advantage of better technologies that are available from the company. But they're not doing that, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the i40 CW being discontinued in about four years.How do we know another facelift is coming? Well, just look at these latest spyshots. The easiest way to tell that this is a facelift is by looking at the mirrors, which are the same as before.Of course, further confirmation exists in the form of side window frames and headlight placement. Not surprisingly, the shape of the grille is the same as the new i30 hatchback.After taking a good, long look at the spyshots, we've concluded that the interior layout isn't going to be changed. The screen isn't being moved to a tablet position, for example. And that leads us to believe this facelift is being developed on a budget.We could on and on speculating about what engines will be offered and which models they could be borrowed from. But the vast majority of Hyundai i40 buyers went for the 1.7-liter diesel. Are switch that out for something larger? Probably not. Will people want a 1.4-liter petrol turbo instead? Some of them might, but not a lot.We don't want to talk too much about Opel because that would be rubbing salt in Hyundai's wounds. Instead, we're casually going to mention that the Kia Optima SW looks awesome with the GT Line package and is also pretty cheap.