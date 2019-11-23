autoevolution

Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Even Better as a Lifted Truck

23 Nov 2019, 21:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Say what you will about Ford, but this company knows a thing or two about cool trucks. It pioneered the use of turbocharged engines in the segment and even gave Europe a little Raptor.
4 photos
Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Even Better as a Lifted TruckFord Mustang Mach-E Looks Even Better as a Lifted TruckFord Mustang Mach-E Looks Even Better as a Lifted Truck
It's crap in a drag race, but at least they tried. Design something else they're pretty good at. Not many people remember this, but the concept that led to everything we see today is the Evos, dating back to 2011. After it came out, these cool Aston Martin grilles and sleek headlights made even boring cars seem sporty.

The reactions to the Mach-E, which is their first dedicated EV model, were kind of mixed. But if you look at it as an electric crossover that just happens to have a few Mustang elements, it's pretty good.

You can't blame it for the eventual downfall of the pony car. And even though F-150 sales are more robust than ever, but Ford isn't taking any chances. Details are scarce at the moment, but it's expected to arrive in 2021. There's even been a test mule, shown to be capable of pulling a million lbs.

The design is one of the biggest unknowns here. It will probably be about the size of the F-150, but the Mach-E could preview the new front end styling, with only a hint of a grille and features used sparingly.

The renderings we're showing you, counrtesy of Aksyonov Nikita are of a truck conversion for the Mach-E. Of course, Ford doesn't plan to make such a thing, since it would be too small. If anything, you can ignore the truck bed and just see it as a more off-road-ready version of the crossover, which kind of emulates the relationship between the Escape and the Baby Bronco.

Unibody compact trucks are undoubtedly going to be a thing sooner or later. However, with them needing to be cheap, it's unlikely that we'll see all-electric versions in the foreseeable future.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Mach-E Ford pickup rendering
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day