NASA Uses Cute Looking 1965 Aircraft to Move Orion Spacecraft

5 Jaguar F-Type S V6 Spied Lapping the Nurburgring with a Manual Gearbox

4 Next-Generation Jaguar XF Spied Testing New Aluminum Platform on the Nurburgring

1 Jaguar XE Prototype Spied Wearing New "E" Badge: Hybrid or Tesla Rival?

More on this:

Refreshed 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Spied Testing in Britain

16 photos



The F-Pace is arguably the most important model Jaguar has, taking on the X3 and GLC. But the company still wasted time and resources with refreshes for the XE and XF sedan while pondering the future of the



Still, the F-Pace refresh is next on the agenda, right after the upcoming debut of the F-Type, its distant sister. Both appear to share an affinity for sleeker headlights and slightly more geometric taillights, though we have seen this even on the



Both the front include side vents that have opened up a little, a slightly lower main grille and the obvious LED tweaks. Around the rear, this model sports new (fake) vents on the sides of the bumper and exhausts that are integrated into the design.



Inside, the F-Pace might follow the lead of the electric I-Pace crossover, as well as more distant Land Rover cousins. We're hinting at the dual screens on the dashboard, maybe even a push-button shifter.



We're witnessing an increased reliance on 2-liter engines and hybrid technology from the company. Also, the development of an inline-6 Ingenium engine can only be good news. All these engines should have brake energy recover and some kind of coasting function to cut consumption by around 5%, at least on paper.



A bit further down the like, the F-Pace could get a 300 horsepower plug-in version, while the bonkers supercharged V8 model could stick around a few more years. Rumors talk about a BMW 4.4-liter bi-turbo taking its place, but there's nothing to support this yet. Jaguar brought the F-Pace over to America back in 2015, which means it's in desperate need of a refresh. According to our sources, this will be ready for the 2021 model year, which could mean a 2020 New York Auto Show debut.The F-Pace is arguably the most important model Jaguar has, taking on the X3 and GLC. But the company still wasted time and resources with refreshes for the XE and XF sedan while pondering the future of the XJ flagship in EV form. Still, the F-Pace refresh is next on the agenda, right after the upcoming debut of the F-Type, its distant sister. Both appear to share an affinity for sleeker headlights and slightly more geometric taillights, though we have seen this even on the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Both the front include side vents that have opened up a little, a slightly lower main grille and the obvious LED tweaks. Around the rear, this model sports new (fake) vents on the sides of the bumper and exhausts that are integrated into the design.Inside, the F-Pace might follow the lead of the electric I-Pace crossover, as well as more distant Land Rover cousins. We're hinting at the dual screens on the dashboard, maybe even a push-button shifter.We're witnessing an increased reliance on 2-liter engines and hybrid technology from the company. Also, the development of an inline-6 Ingenium engine can only be good news. All these engines should have brake energy recover and some kind of coasting function to cut consumption by around 5%, at least on paper.A bit further down the like, the F-Pace could get a 300 horsepower plug-in version, while the bonkers supercharged V8 model could stick around a few more years. Rumors talk about a BMW 4.4-liter bi-turbo taking its place, but there's nothing to support this yet.