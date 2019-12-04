autoevolution

20-Car Custom Garage Up for Grabs with Bill Goldberg’s Fabulous Cali Mansion

4 Dec 2019, 14:40 UTC ·
by
Bill Goldberg is perhaps one of the most famous wrestlers of the ‘90s. He’s also an actor and sports commentator, a reality star, and a famous petrolhead and car collector. He’s now selling his famous, custom garage.
Oh, and it comes with a mansion, too. Register Citizen reports that Goldberg’s Cali mansion, dubbed the Eagle Mountain Estate, and located in Bonsall, California, has been listed for sale, with the asking price of $3.2 million. Goldberg bought it in the late ‘90s for a reported $1 million and expanded it in the following years by snatching whatever piece of real estate became available.

Today, the estate is truly impressive and not because of the elegant, stylish mansion but rather because of the custom garage Goldberg himself worked on. It can fit over 20 cars and has been used by the former wrestler for his personal car collection. It was also featured on his reality shows Garage Mahal and Garage Dreams.

The garage is a self-contained 6,800 square foot showcase space with special lighting, car lifts, car washing areas, spare parts storage and custom flooring. It even has its very own man cave, for those nights when you will not want to disturb the missus (or mister) after working on your most prized possessions: a bedroom and kitchen, guest suite, a gym, pool and spa and fire pit, and a basketball half-court.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom 1-story mansion is comparatively smaller, at just 4,600 square feet. It features open spaces, kitchens and offices, a pool and its own 3-car garage and a driveway. Because you can’t possibly have your everyday car mixing with your prized collectibles.

“It really is the ultimate dream garage for anyone who loves collecting automobiles. It was designed and built by Goldberg to be his true ‘Garage Mahal,’” listing agent Richard Combs of Hunter & Maddox Real Estate explains.

If horsepower is not your thing, the estate offers you real horses. The property comes with a 4-stall barn and expansive, well-maintained riding trails, with the possibility to add to the barn if you so desire. Sadly, both the barn and the Mahal Garage are empty: Goldberg has already moved his car collection, including his beloved 1970 Mustang Boss 429 called “The Lawman,” to his new home in Texas.
