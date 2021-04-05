2021 Ford Mustang GT Races C7 Chevrolet Corvette With a Surprising Ending

Much to nobody's surprise, the mid-engined Corvette C8 has been a dominant figure on social media ever since its launch back in 2019. However, the C7 still feels like a fresh product in many ways and, among others, this means that the ex-gen 'Vette has some difficult tasks on its hands these days. You know, stuff like racing the latest incarnation of the Ford Mustang GT.
Can the entry-level V8 'Stang face the base Corvette, even in a straight line? one might ask. Well, the brawl we have here certainly delivers an answer to the question, especially since the slabs of America involved came to the confrontation in factory form.
To be more precise, this is a 2021 incarnation of the Mustang GT with less than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on the clock, which means we're dealing with the latest tech revision. Introduced for the 2018 model year, when the C7 was still around, it involves the Gen III Coyote, with the 5.0-liter unit delivering 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. And we mustn't overlook the optional ten-speed auto, which is present on this particular vehicle.
And while YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this shenanigan to us, doesn't mention the Chevy's exact model year, we are told it features the eight-speed automatic that was brought to the range for 2015, the second model year of the C7. And since the 6.2-liter LT1 V8 is stock, we're looking at 455 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque (620 Nm).
In its base form, the Corvette Stingray would be more slippery than the Mustang GT, but that Level 2 wickerbill we see here does add quite a bit of drag, especially since the two vehicles engaged in rolling races with high-speed endings. Speaking of which, getting an even start didn't exactly come easy for the duo. And yes, in addition to the obvious safety matters, this is a good reason to hit the drag strip when you wish to battle another driver.
As for the scale footprint, the Chevy should have an advantage of around 300 lbs (136 kg). So, is this enough to leave the Blue Oval model behind? Guess there's only one way to find out.
