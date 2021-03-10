Batman Villain Two-Face Would Absolutely Love This C8 Corvette Stingray

Missed the Perseverance Ride to Mars? Here’s How You Can Catch the Next One

Thankfully, whichever configuration you choose, you're likely to end up with a pretty great car powered by a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine. You get 490 hp (497 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) from that, although the optional NPP sport exhaust system bumps the output to 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds.To sum it up, the C8 Vette is already fast, good-looking, and modern, and higher-spec versions such as the Z06 or the ZR1 haven't even come out yet.However, some people don't want to "settle" with a stock configuration when it comes to the eighth-generation Corvette, opting for flashy new custom wheels, as well as various wraps or color themes to make the car really stand out.Take this one for example, which according to Champion Motoring belongs to hip hop artist Boosie. It's got a two-tone black and white theme that pays homage to Batman villain Two-Face, as well as a set of custom wheels courtesy of Forgiato.The wheels on the left side of the car are white, which stands to reason that those on the other side would be black; unfortunately we don't have that angle. Judging by their design, they look a lot like Forgiato's Fratello series wheels, but we're not 100% on that either.As for the interior, it's got the 3LT spec with the carbon fiber trim on those GT2 Nappa leather bucket seats, plus red stitching everywhere. Yes, you can also get those seats as a $1,495 option on the 2LT trim level, but we know this is a 3LT model because one of the post's tags reads "#3LTVibes".Regardless of what's going on inside, this split-personality Vette is all about exterior aesthetics, and we couldn't help but take notice.