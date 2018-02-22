autoevolution
 

Jon Olsson's New 705 HP Audi RS6+ Is a Screaming Two-Faced Wagon

Those of you tuned into our VIP aficionado tales are probably familiar with Jon Olsson's contraptions, with the Swedish pro freeskier's garage having welcomed plenty of wacky custom contraptions over the years, from his ski box-adorned supercars to George, a highly modified Rolls-Royce Wraith and even a Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Cabriolet conversion. Well, the gear head has just introduced his latest toy, namely an ABT-modded Audi RS6.
This story actually kicked off back in 2015, when Jon's first RS6 burned to the ground following an armed robbery soon after the athlete sold it to a car dealer in Amsterdam.

It looks like nostalgia determined the pro slider to commission a new build. While the old car packed around 1,000 hp, the one we have here comes with 705 ponies (and 880 Nm of twist).

However, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, there's no reason to worry about any lack of muscle. Massaged by German aftermarket developer ABT, which came up with the RS6+ nameplate, this C7 RS6 Avant packs all the grunt one might need.

As for the aural side of the dog-friendly vehicle, the custom exhaust system fitted to the car allows the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood to fully express its feelings and emotions. Spoiler alert: you should expect plenty of pops and rattles.

The Audi features a two-face take, with half the vehicle coming in white and the other half covered in black.

There is one odd detail on this super-wagon, though. We're referring to the Michelin stickers on the Continental tires. Then again, these stickers could always be a trolling move, so perhaps the aficionado will explain this in the future.

Jon seems to be planning a trip to Monaco to inaugurate his RS6+ and, judging by the smile on his face, this will be a memorable trip.

