Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible Can Be Yours With No Waiting Period

Can you really put a price on not having to wait on your brand new 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible? It is easily one of the hottest cars of the moment, which is why some people are willing to spend above sticker money to see it parked in their driveway.
This one is a 2020MY car, with 340 miles (547 km) on its 6.2-liter V8 unit. When it was specified, it cost $79,660, options included, although now, you’ll have to spend way more to land the winning bid through Bring a Trailer. With four days left to go in the auction, the highest bid is already at $84,500.
Aside from looking like the Ferrari F8 Spider's American cousin, especially in this Torch Red colorway, this C8 Corvette also comes with optional body-color accents, LED headlights, black badges, 19-inch front/20-inch rear Carbon Flash wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, plus the available vehicle lift system with memory function.
Inside, there’s Jet Black leather as far as the eye can see, including on the dashboard, door panels, and carpets - not just on the power-adjustable seats, which by the way feature heating and ventilation functions. Other amenities include the digital gauge cluster, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment with sat-nav, a Bose 14-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, USB ports in the center console, wireless charging, front-view camera, and a head-up display.
The car also features nine months of SiriusXM Radio Trial, power-folding mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Side Blind Zone Alert, all part of the 2LT Preferred Equipment Package.
The previously mentioned 6.2-liter LT2 V8 unit produces 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque and is connected to an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The five extra hp and five additional lb-ft of torque (compared to stock) come courtesy of the optional performance exhaust system.
