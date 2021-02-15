Florida Man Drives New Corvette Stingray Into Ditch, Can’t Say We’re Surprised

The only way an incident such as this one could have been worse is if the Vette was exiting a Cars & Coffee meet and the driver was trying to show off for the crowd.
Now, while we’re not exactly sure about the circumstances of this crash, we do know that it took place recently in Panama City, Florida and that the car in question was a brand new red C8 Corvette Stingray. Thankfully the driver appears unharmed, as he can be seen in one of the images walking alongside a police officer.
The bad news, of course, is that the car is no longer good as new, plus the fact that it wasn’t just any car. It was one where you might have to deal with a 12-month long waiting period in order to get a new one if need be, maybe even more than 12 months, as multiple individuals pointed out on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook page.
As for the nature/extent of the damage, let’s just say that if this car ends up on Copart, it will help us learn more about what took place. It’s quite plausible that the C8 Vette didn’t sustain any major damage. One image shows the frunk lid being open, but that wasn’t because of the impact (the driver probably had to remove something from there). However, there should be some mild-to-moderate underbody damage, depending on how much momentum the car had at the time of the crash.
Also, if no airbags went off, then the driver should really consider himself lucky. It would mean the impact wasn’t that forceful, and fixing the car back up shouldn’t be that big of a problem.
The 2021 Corvette Stingray is priced from $58,900, in return for which you get a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 490 hp (497 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. With the available Performance exhaust or Z51 Performance Package, you can raise those figures to 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of just 2.9 seconds.
The bad news, of course, is that the car is no longer good as new, plus the fact that it wasn’t just any car. It was one where you might have to deal with a 12-month long waiting period in order to get a new one if need be, maybe even more than 12 months, as multiple individuals pointed out on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook page.
As for the nature/extent of the damage, let’s just say that if this car ends up on Copart, it will help us learn more about what took place. It’s quite plausible that the C8 Vette didn’t sustain any major damage. One image shows the frunk lid being open, but that wasn’t because of the impact (the driver probably had to remove something from there). However, there should be some mild-to-moderate underbody damage, depending on how much momentum the car had at the time of the crash.
Also, if no airbags went off, then the driver should really consider himself lucky. It would mean the impact wasn’t that forceful, and fixing the car back up shouldn’t be that big of a problem.
The 2021 Corvette Stingray is priced from $58,900, in return for which you get a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 490 hp (497 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. With the available Performance exhaust or Z51 Performance Package, you can raise those figures to 495 hp (502 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph (96 kph) time of just 2.9 seconds.