1966 Ford Fairlane Drag Races 1970 Chevrolet Camaro With Surprising Results

Drag races are often predictable, especially when you know all the specs, but getting the best ET at the end of the quarter-mile isn't always about output and setup. A good off-the-line launch can make a big difference. This stock classic muscle drag race proves just that.
The quarter-mile duel below brings together two notably different machines. One is a 1966 Ford Fairlane, a blocky mid-size coupe. The other one is a second-generation 1970 Chevrolet Camaro. A full-fledged muscle car with a proper big-block heart under the hood.
The Fairlane packs a fairly big engine, too, in the form of a 6.4-liter Thunderbird V8 good for 335 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque. The Camaro features a larger, 6.6-liter V8 (L78 big-block) with 375 horses and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist. The Chevy is clearly the more potent car here, even though the Ford generates a bit more torque.
Both cars are equipped with three-speed manual gearboxes and similar rear-end ratios, but the Chevy has a second advantage in the weight department. At 3,478 pounds (1,578 kg), the 1970 Camaro is 142 pounds (64 kg) lighter than the 1966 Fairlane. Figures include the driver.
Based on these figures alone, the Chevrolet boasts more oomph, but it also flexes a superior power-to-weight ratio. In theory, the Fairlane shouldn't stand a chance. But things look completely different on the drag strip, with what seems like a "dad car" narrowly beating the muscle car.
The first of the three races goes to the Camaro, but only because the Fairlane driver ran the red light. The Ford's ET is at 13.02 seconds, while the Camaro clocked a 13.27-second run.
The second race also sees a driver launch during red, but this time around is the Camaro. Still, the Fairlane posts the quicker ET at 12.99 seconds, with the Chevy coming in second at 13.10.
Things get settled in a third race when both drivers manage to hit the green light. The Fairlane wins this one with a 13-second ET 105.21 mph (169.32 kph). The Camaro comes only inches behind at 13.06 seconds, with a higher trap speed of 106.14 mph (170.81 kph).
It's always cool to see the underdog win, but there's no loser in this race, as both the Fairlane and Camaro ran faster than their spec sheets suggest. Back in the day, these cars were rated as 15-second cars. As it turns out, they can do much better 50 years later.
