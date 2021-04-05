1966 Ford Fairlane Drag Races 1970 Chevrolet Camaro With Surprising Results

More on this:

1 950-WHP Corvette ZR1 Taking on Tuned Lexus IS 300 Is All About Getting Revenge

2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Takes on Tuned S197 Mustang GT, Neither Car Backs Down

3 Stock 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Boogies Into Submission Both Mustang and X5

4 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Audi R8 V10 Acceleration Test Yields Obvious Winner

5 Ford F-150 vs Toyota Tundra vs Ram TRX, Which One Is The Quickest Towing Truck?