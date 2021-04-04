2022 Chevrolet Camaro LT Trim Levels Lose 1LE Track Pack

Scheduled to start production on June 14th if General Motors can get ahold of enough chips, the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro pony car will lose the 1LE Track Pack for LT models. This information comes from GM Authority, which reports that a 55th anniversary edition won’t happen either.
Originally introduced for the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with the free-breathing V6 and small-block V8 engines, the 1LE option was subsequently expanded to the 2.0-liter turbo. Deleting it from LT models, which feature the four-banger powerplant and vee-six motor, means that customers will have to switch over to the SS and ZL1 if they really want the go-faster package.
Priced at $4,500 for the 2021 model year, the 1LE for LT trim levels is a little different in terms of content from the $7,000 SS 1LE and $7,500 ZL1 1LE packages. The list of goodies includes a satin black-finished hood wrap, black front splitter, rear blade spoiler, 20-inch forged wheels with summer-only tires, Brembo four-piston brakes up front, better suspension components, heavy-duty cooling, the dual-mode exhaust system, an auxiliary engine coolant cooler when equipped with the 3.6-liter V6, suede on the steering wheel and shift knob, RS badging, and the Jet Black interior.
The 2022 model year Camaro “will see several other minor changes, including the deletion of at least two exterior colors.” GM Authority understands that Rapid Blue from the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray will replace one of the deleted colors. As a brief refresher, Chevrolet has already previewed the 2022 Camaro in Rapid Blue with the help of a Camaro SS 1LE pace car at the NASCAR Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300 race in February.
Looking at the bigger picture, General Motors is missing a lot by not making bigger changes to its pony car. The Mustang and Challenger both outsold the Camaro in the first quarter of the year, as in 17,272 units and 15,096 units compared to merely 7,089 examples of GM's ailing model.
Priced at $4,500 for the 2021 model year, the 1LE for LT trim levels is a little different in terms of content from the $7,000 SS 1LE and $7,500 ZL1 1LE packages. The list of goodies includes a satin black-finished hood wrap, black front splitter, rear blade spoiler, 20-inch forged wheels with summer-only tires, Brembo four-piston brakes up front, better suspension components, heavy-duty cooling, the dual-mode exhaust system, an auxiliary engine coolant cooler when equipped with the 3.6-liter V6, suede on the steering wheel and shift knob, RS badging, and the Jet Black interior.
The 2022 model year Camaro “will see several other minor changes, including the deletion of at least two exterior colors.” GM Authority understands that Rapid Blue from the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray will replace one of the deleted colors. As a brief refresher, Chevrolet has already previewed the 2022 Camaro in Rapid Blue with the help of a Camaro SS 1LE pace car at the NASCAR Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300 race in February.
Looking at the bigger picture, General Motors is missing a lot by not making bigger changes to its pony car. The Mustang and Challenger both outsold the Camaro in the first quarter of the year, as in 17,272 units and 15,096 units compared to merely 7,089 examples of GM's ailing model.