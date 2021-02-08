Tesla Model S races LSX-Powered BMW E46, You Are Not Going To Believe Who Won

Although the "Hoonicorn vs the World" mini-series has ended, for now, the Hoonigan media machine is still teasing us with content from their newly-found dragstrip. And in the most recent installment of the "This vs that" series, they've brought forth a Tesla Model S and a drift spec, LSX-powered BMW E46. And after all the races we've seen in recent years between Teslas and ICE vehicles, we could already imagine the outcome of this battle.

26 photos