2021 Ram 1500 TRX Shames the 2021 Toyota Tundra in MPG Towing Test

Toyota, which is the premier automaker in terms of hybrids and plug-in hybrids, makes a full-size pickup that drinks quite a lot of gasoline. What’s even more shocking than the 14 mpg (16.8 l/100 km) EPA estimate is that the Tundra isn’t as efficient as the Ram 1500 TRX in an MPG towing test.
Andre Smirnov from The Fast Lane pitted these unlikely rivals against each other over 66 miles (106 kilometers) of driving with 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms) in tow. To whom it may concern, the baggage comes in the guise of a flat-decked trailer and a 1998 Chevrolet K1500 four-paw-drive pickup.
This load is close to the official towing capacities of the TRX and Tundra, which are 8,100 and 8,800 pounds (3,674 and 3,392 kilograms), respectively. The reason the half-ton Ram truck isn’t as capable is the coil-over suspension layout with linear-rate coil springs and clever shock absorbers supplied by Bilstein.
Back at the fuel pump, the Tundra showed 10.1 mpg (23.3 l/100 km) on the clock and 11 mpg (21.4 /100 km) on the handheld calculator. The supercharged HEMI V8-engined TRX, which features worse EPA ratings in every category, ended the MPG towing test with 8.9 mpg (26.4 l/100 km) on the clock and 10 mpg (23.5 /100 km) on the calculator.
It should be mentioned that Andre used 87-octane regular fuel in the Tundra and 91-octane premium fuel in the TRX because every single SRT model requires the better stuff. Also worthy of note, the Tundra is a little louder in the cabin while towing on the highway at 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) at 69 decibels compared to 67 decibels for the supercharged TRX.
And on that bombshell, it must be highlighted that a brand-new Tundra is right around the corner. Expected to be revealed in the summer as a 2022 model, the redesigned pickup will ride on the TNGA-F vehicle architecture that will underpin the next-generation Tacoma, 4Runner, Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, full-size Land Cruiser, Lexus GX, and the full-size LX SUV.
