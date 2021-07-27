Over 500 Hours of Painstaking Labor Were Invested Into This Custom Ducati 900SS

More Coverstories:

Rizer: Most Realistic Ascending and Descending Bike Trainer to Hit the Market

Striatus Is World’s First Freestanding Concrete 3D Printed Bridge In Venice

The Story of the Alfa Romeo Carabo, the Concept that Pioneered the Scissor Doors

Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Becomes Even Prettier Following a Bespoke Makeover

Cetacean Catamaran Dreams of an Electric but Still Luxurious Future