2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup Truck Rendered, Unfortunately Won’t Happen

Fast forward to 2021, and the Japanese automaker offers a full-size workhorse in the guise of the Tundra and two mid-size models in the form of the Hilux and Tacoma. All three of them will transition to the TNGA-F platform for body-on-frame applications, which brings us to the 300 series.Redesigned from the ground up, the Land Cruiser won’t receive a pickup variant reminiscent of the following rendering from Joker Cars. On the other hand, the J300 gives us a few clues about the all-new Tundra, Hilux, and Tacoma in the guise of two V6 gasoline mills and a V6 diesel option paired with 10- or six-speed automatic transmission from Toyota’s Aisin division.As far as the half-ton pickup is concerned, the Japanese manufacturer has already shown us the CrewMax cabin with the 5.5-foot short bed along with a brand-new V6 by the name of iForce MAX. Based on the blue outline on the engine cover’s badge and a plethora of orange cables right next to the powerplant, it’s very likely for the range-topping Tundra to be hybridized.A twin-turbo V6 hybrid makes a lot of sense for the 2022 model year because of the Ford F-150 PowerBoost, which combines the EcoBoost V6 with a transmission-integrated electric motor for a little bit more oomph and better fuel economy. An-only V6 powerplant should be available as well, specifically the V35A-FTS of the 300 with 3.4 liters of displacement.Unlikely to be offered with the pictured rendering’s two-door configuration, the all-new Tundra won’t be available with a V8 because it wouldn’t make too much sense. On the one hand, the V35A series is more than capable thanks to 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque from 2,000 through 3,600 revolutions per minute. And on the other hand, the i-Force V8 of the outgoing Tundra is a gas-guzzling dinosaur that can’t hold a candle to the much smaller, more powerful, and torquier 3.4-liter V6 lump.