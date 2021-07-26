2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup Truck Rendered, Unfortunately Won’t Happen

Toyota and truck production go a long way back. The G1 from the 1930s had nearly bankrupted the company, but on the upside, it paved the way for the KB, KC, BM, and SB of the 1940s. Two decades later, Toyota got really serious about pickups by updating the Hino Briska into the Hilux.
Fast forward to 2021, and the Japanese automaker offers a full-size workhorse in the guise of the Tundra and two mid-size models in the form of the Hilux and Tacoma. All three of them will transition to the TNGA-F platform for body-on-frame applications, which brings us to the 300 series.
Redesigned from the ground up, the Land Cruiser won’t receive a pickup variant reminiscent of the following rendering from Joker Cars. On the other hand, the J300 gives us a few clues about the all-new Tundra, Hilux, and Tacoma in the guise of two V6 gasoline mills and a V6 diesel option paired with 10- or six-speed automatic transmission from Toyota’s Aisin division.
As far as the half-ton pickup is concerned, the Japanese manufacturer has already shown us the CrewMax cabin with the 5.5-foot short bed along with a brand-new V6 by the name of iForce MAX. Based on the blue outline on the engine cover’s badge and a plethora of orange cables right next to the powerplant, it’s very likely for the range-topping Tundra to be hybridized.
A twin-turbo V6 hybrid makes a lot of sense for the 2022 model year because of the Ford F-150 PowerBoost, which combines the EcoBoost V6 with a transmission-integrated electric motor for a little bit more oomph and better fuel economy. An ICE-only V6 powerplant should be available as well, specifically the V35A-FTS of the 300 with 3.4 liters of displacement.
Unlikely to be offered with the pictured rendering’s two-door configuration, the all-new Tundra won’t be available with a V8 because it wouldn’t make too much sense. On the one hand, the V35A series is more than capable thanks to 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque from 2,000 through 3,600 revolutions per minute. And on the other hand, the i-Force V8 of the outgoing Tundra is a gas-guzzling dinosaur that can’t hold a candle to the much smaller, more powerful, and torquier 3.4-liter V6 lump.
